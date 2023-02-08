https://sputniknews.com/20230208/price-cap-on-russian-diesel-to-raise-costs-for-europe-disrupt-logistics-energy-expert-1107077628.html

Price Cap on Russian Diesel to Raise Costs for Europe, Disrupt Logistics: Energy Expert

The European Union's price cap on Russian diesel and other refined oil products risks putting upward pressure on inflation at home, while stressing the global market and its shipping capacities

The EU joined G7 most industrialized countries and Australia last week in setting a $100 price limit on diesel, jet fuel and gasoline, and capping other crude and petroleum products at $45 per barrel as the West seeks to slash Russia's export revenues in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Ernst, from University of Liege and Institut Polytechnique de Paris, said the cap would likely contribute to the already high cost of living in Europe because rising diesel prices eat into transportation budgets and affect the cost of most consumer goods. The reshuffle of supply chains, which took the EU decades to build, will result in longer shipping routes and potential increases in pump prices. He predicted that the United States would be the biggest winner of the West's standoff with Russia. US refineries have become Europe's largest alternative source of diesel since last February, rising to a record 237,000 barrels per day in January from 34,000 barrels a year ago, according to tanker data shared by S&P Global. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and India also made gains. Ernst estimated that Russia would still see good profit margins after phasing out discounts and rebates on refined products. He called the potential effect of the newest price caps on Russia "more symbolic than efficient" and likelier to hurt Europeans more than Russians. The caps took effect on Sunday, two months after the allies set a $60 price ceiling on Russian crude. The newest sanctions come at a time of rising diesels prices as Europe struggles to secure imports from alternative sources. S&P Global data shows that the EU was still importing 27% of its diesel from Russia weeks before the price cap was introduced.

