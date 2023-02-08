https://sputniknews.com/20230208/microsoft-openai-team-up-to-add-high-powered-chatgpt-to-search-engine-web-browser-1107087116.html
Microsoft, OpenAI Team Up to Add High-Powered ChatGPT to Search Engine, Web Browser
Microsoft, OpenAI Team Up to Add High-Powered ChatGPT to Search Engine, Web Browser
Tech giant Microsoft announced on Tuesday it was incorporating OpenAI’s artificial intelligence into several of its internet services. Microsoft recently announced major investments into the AI research lab, which recently launched its ChatGPT chatbot.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the announcement at a press event alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. They told reporters they would be adding AI similar to ChatGPT to Microsoft's many features, including the Bing search engine and Edge web browser. As a consequence, Edge will offer unique features not seen in other browsers, including the ability to chat with users, generate content in response to user queries, and answer questions.Nadella also revealed Microsoft would be releasing a mobile version of Bing."This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category that we know," he added.Later, at a private event with investors, Altman revealed the chatbot Microsoft will be using is much more powerful than ChatGPT, which made its public debut in November 2022 and has received a wide variety of both praise and criticism.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the announcement at a press event alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. They told reporters they would be adding AI similar to ChatGPT to Microsoft’s many features, including the Bing search engine and Edge web browser. As a consequence, Edge will offer unique features not seen in other browsers, including the ability to chat with users, generate content in response to user queries, and answer questions.
Nadella also revealed Microsoft would be releasing a mobile version of Bing.
“It’s a new paradigm for search, rapid innovation is going to come,” Nadella told reporters. “In fact, a race starts today … Every day we want to bring out new things, and most importantly, we want to have a lot of fun innovating in search because it’s high time.”
“This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category that we know,” he added.
Later, at a private event with investors, Altman revealed the chatbot Microsoft will be using is much more powerful than ChatGPT, which made its public debut in November 2022 and has received a wide variety of both praise and criticism
Last month, Microsoft revealed it was investing $10 billion into OpenAI, a clear indicator it doesn’t intend to yield to competitors like Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Baidu. It has invested in the company since 2019.
A day before Microsoft’s announcement, Google, owned by Alphabet, launched its own Bard AI. According to analysts, Bard will have access to internet information up to the present in generating its responses, while ChatGPT is limited to information before 2021.
Artificial intelligence is seen as a key field of competition between the US and China, with both governments rushing to support their domestic development programs. The technology holds wide promise, from the medical field
to military applications. Fears that China’s tech sector could slip ahead have prompted Washington to sanction Chinese companies, although US investors are by no means abiding by
those attempted bans.