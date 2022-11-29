https://sputniknews.com/20221129/way-of-the-future-researchers-use-ai-chest-x-rays-to-predict-heart-attacks-and-strokes-1104842811.html

Way of the Future: Researchers Use AI, Chest X-Rays to Predict Heart Attacks And Strokes

Way of the Future: Researchers Use AI, Chest X-Rays to Predict Heart Attacks And Strokes

About 697,000 people die of heart disease in the United States alone every year, accounting for about one in every five deaths. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T21:04+0000

2022-11-29T21:04+0000

2022-11-29T21:01+0000

science & tech

scientific study

heart disease

heart attack

stroke

x-rays

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107911/88/1079118803_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_495515d68f0150c536619f52d243cb11.jpg

Researchers have developed a method that can predict a patient’s risk of a heart attack or stroke using just one chest X-ray scan.Researchers at the Radiological Society of North America were able to use artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately predict future cardiovascular events with the same accuracy as clinical methods that are far more complex and difficult to obtain.Officials are hopeful doctors will be able to use the technology to help identify at-risk patients before their situation becomes critical.Doctors at present use a system called the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk score (ASCVD), which looks at a variety of risk factors including age, sex, race, smoking history, blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and blood tests to determine a patient’s risk.But not all these variables are readily available and some can be difficult to obtain.The new method looks at patterns in chest X-rays that researchers always knew were there but didn’t have a reliable method to interpret.The model has been named the CXR-CVD risk model, short for the Chest X-Ray Cardiovascular Disease risk model.The experiment used 147,497 chest X-rays from 40,646 study participants. Researchers say they found a “significant association” between the risk predicted by the CXR-CVD model and observed major cardiac events.They also compared the CXR-CVD accuracy to the traditional ASCVD method using the 2,401 patients with enough data to evaluate their ASCVD risk. They found that CXR-CVD matched the efficiency of traditional methods.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

scientific study, heart disease, heart attack, stroke, x-rays