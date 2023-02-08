International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/higher-growth-pace-for-rwandas-economy-expected-in-2024-2025-finance-minister-says-1107078429.html
Higher Growth Pace for Rwanda's Economy Expected in 2024-2025, Finance Minister Says
Higher Growth Pace for Rwanda's Economy Expected in 2024-2025, Finance Minister Says
Although energy and food crises are considered responsible for the global economic downturn, African nations continue to enjoy growing economies. One such to... 08.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-08T14:04+0000
2023-02-08T14:04+0000
africa
rwanda
economic growth
economy
east africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107082424_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8f35e2bfa994d60fd192ea65ac1efcd0.jpg
Rwanda's economy is expected to grow by around 7.5 percent in 2024 and 2025 after a minor decrease in this year's growth compared with 2022, the country's Finance Minister, Uzziel Ndagijimana, said.Addressing parliament, Ndagijimana forecast an estimated economic growth of 6.2 percent this year, slightly down from the country's economic growth in 2022 of 6.8 percent.Overall spending for the 2022/2023 fiscal year continuing from July to June will rise by just more than 2 percent to 4.76 trillion Rwandan francs ($4.42Bln) from the 4.66 trillion Rwandan francs announced in June when he first presented the 2022/2023 budget.However, Rwanda is not the only African nation to see its economy grow.According to a report from the African Development Bank entitled 'Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook', there are 10 more African nations to witness economic growth of more than 5.5 percent in 2023-2024: Ivory Coast (7.1 percent), Benin (6.4 percent), Ethiopia (6.0 percent), Tanzania (5.6 percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6.8 percent), Gambia (6.4 percent), Mozambique (6.5 percent), Niger (9.6 percent), Senegal (9.4 percent) and Togo (6.3 percent).
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/development-innovation--economy-how-far-has-africa-progressed-in-2022---1105888945.html
africa
rwanda
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107082424_343:0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5427e5f1066c8269720dbb8caa985e27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rwanda, economic growth, economy, east africa
rwanda, economic growth, economy, east africa

Higher Growth Pace for Rwanda's Economy Expected in 2024-2025, Finance Minister Says

14:04 GMT 08.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / SIMON MAINAA general view of KivuWatt Power Station in Kibuye, Karongi District, in the Western Province of Rwanda, on November 1, 2021.
A general view of KivuWatt Power Station in Kibuye, Karongi District, in the Western Province of Rwanda, on November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / SIMON MAINA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
Although energy and food crises are considered responsible for the global economic downturn, African nations continue to enjoy growing economies. One such to be bucking the gloomy global trend is Rwanda with its economy growing even in the most difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rwanda's economy is expected to grow by around 7.5 percent in 2024 and 2025 after a minor decrease in this year's growth compared with 2022, the country's Finance Minister, Uzziel Ndagijimana, said.
Addressing parliament, Ndagijimana forecast an estimated economic growth of 6.2 percent this year, slightly down from the country's economic growth in 2022 of 6.8 percent.
Overall spending for the 2022/2023 fiscal year continuing from July to June will rise by just more than 2 percent to 4.76 trillion Rwandan francs ($4.42Bln) from the 4.66 trillion Rwandan francs announced in June when he first presented the 2022/2023 budget.
Traffic flows past the area where an iconic, century-old fig tree is placed after a presidential declaration was issued to save the centenary tree from being cut down to make way for a Chinese-funded highway in Westlands district of Nairobi, Kenya on November 12, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
Africa
Development, Innovation & Economy: How Far Has Africa Progressed in 2022?
30 December 2022, 14:24 GMT
However, Rwanda is not the only African nation to see its economy grow.
According to a report from the African Development Bank entitled 'Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook', there are 10 more African nations to witness economic growth of more than 5.5 percent in 2023-2024: Ivory Coast (7.1 percent), Benin (6.4 percent), Ethiopia (6.0 percent), Tanzania (5.6 percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6.8 percent), Gambia (6.4 percent), Mozambique (6.5 percent), Niger (9.6 percent), Senegal (9.4 percent) and Togo (6.3 percent).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала