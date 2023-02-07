https://sputniknews.com/20230207/us-russia-trade-up-in-dec-with-exports-at-1128mln-imports-at-6384mln-commerce-dept-1107045747.html

US-Russia Trade Up in Dec With Exports at $112.8Mln, Imports at $638.4Mln: Commerce Dept.

Trade between the United States and Russia increased in the month of December of 2022 with US exports to the Russian Federation rising to $112.8 million, compared to $62.6 million the previous month

US imports from Russia, meanwhile, rose to $638.4 million in December, compared to $594.3 million in November, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau reported.In October 2022, the value of US imports from the Russian Federation were more than twice that imported the month prior, according to the latest trade data from the US Census Bureau.The US has tried to push its own boycott of Russian energy exports onto other nations, so far without much success. The European Union and India remain major customers for Russian energy, although the EU has attempted to follow in Washington’s footsteps, despite the detrimental effect on its own economy and society, which has already sparked massive unrest.

