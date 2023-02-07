https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russian-t-90m-tank-crews-and-uav-operators-train-in-rear-area-of-ukraine-op---video-1107036552.html

Russian T-90M Tank Crews and UAV Operators Train in Rear Area of Ukraine Op - Video

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against provocations from Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of T-90M Proryv tank crews and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operators taking a training course in the rear area of the special military operation in Ukraine.The ministry said that operating jointly with a UAV, a tank crew receives more relevant data on target coordinates, as well as information about the route of redeployment to a firing line and potential obstacles along the way.

