Russian T-90M Tank Crews and UAV Operators Train in Rear Area of Ukraine Op - Video

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against provocations from Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of T-90M Proryv tank crews and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operators taking a training course in the rear area of the special military operation in Ukraine.The ministry said that operating jointly with a UAV, a tank crew receives more relevant data on target coordinates, as well as information about the route of redeployment to a firing line and potential obstacles along the way.
The T-90M Proryv tank is a deep upgrade of the T-90, with enhanced protection and improved combat and performance characteristics. The vehicle is equipped with a new turret module, a highly automated digital fire control system with various types of aiming, and climate control.
