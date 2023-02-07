https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russian-nona-self-propelled-gun-crews-in-combat-during-ukraine-op---video-1107036313.html
Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday published a video of 120mm Nona self-propelled gun crews in combat during the special military operation in Ukraine.In the video, the artillery crews head to their firing positions, aim, and neutralize strongpoints, foreign-manufactured hardware, and manpower of the Ukrainian forces.
The 2S9 Nona-S is a 120mm self-propelled artillery and mortar system. It is a unique artillery system that combines the properties of guns of various types and is designed for direct fire support of airborne units on the battlefield.
In the video, the artillery crews head to their firing positions, aim, and neutralize strongpoints, foreign-manufactured hardware, and manpower of the Ukrainian forces.