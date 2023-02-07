https://sputniknews.com/20230207/russian-nona-self-propelled-gun-crews-in-combat-during-ukraine-op---video-1107036313.html

Russian Nona Self-Propelled Gun Crews in Combat During Ukraine Op - Video

Russian Nona Self-Propelled Gun Crews in Combat During Ukraine Op - Video

Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday published a video of 120mm Nona self-propelled gun crews in combat during the special military operation in Ukraine.In the video, the artillery crews head to their firing positions, aim, and neutralize strongpoints, foreign-manufactured hardware, and manpower of the Ukrainian forces.

