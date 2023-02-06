https://sputniknews.com/20230206/us-sees-71-decline-in-migration-from-honduras-el-salvador-and-guatemala-official-says-1107020305.html

US Sees 71% Decline in Migration From Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, Official Says

US Sees 71% Decline in Migration From Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, Official Says

The number of migrants entering the United States from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala has decreased by 71% since the high experienced in the summer of 2021, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

The US government has seen a steady downward trend in migration from the three countries last year, the official said. However, the number of migrants from other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean has increased during the same time period, the official also said. The US has faced two record waves of illegal immigration since Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

