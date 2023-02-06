https://sputniknews.com/20230206/top-palestinian-diplomat-warns-nato-contributing-to-spillover-from-ukraine-conflict-1106999435.html

Top Palestinian Diplomat Warns NATO Contributing to Spillover From Ukraine Conflict

Top Palestinian Diplomat Warns NATO Contributing to Spillover From Ukraine Conflict

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki says he fears that by supplying Ukraine with heavier and more advanced weapons, NATO is wading deeper into the conflict with Russia, which is raising the stakes for the whole world.

2023-02-06T04:14+0000

2023-02-06T04:14+0000

2023-02-06T04:28+0000

world

riyad maliki

palestine

nato

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1106999201_0:134:2567:1578_1920x0_80_0_0_eac4ffa4d4a71ec2daf4f1c935743738.jpg

Al-Maliki pointed to the recent pledges of several NATO member states to supply Ukraine with Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks as well as Ukraine lobbying for deliveries of F-16 fighter jets."This really will take us into a different level of confrontation. And I believe that because of the level of confrontation, the area of confrontation won't be limited to eastern Ukraine, but it could also expand to other places," the minister warned.Al-Maliki said he hoped that NATO would reconsider its involvement and suggested that a summit could determine the "red lines" that the conflict should not cross in order to prevent it from spilling over.Russia has repeatedly warned NATO against funneling heavy weapons to Ukraine, which says it wants to use NATO-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep into the Russian territory, including at the Crimean Peninsula. Russia has warned of a tough response.

https://sputniknews.com/20230206/palestine-denounces-wests-double-standards-including-russia-sanctions-1106996278.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestinian foreign minister riad al-maliki, palestine on russia nato ukraine conflict, middle east about nato provocations, palestine about russia's actions