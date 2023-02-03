https://sputniknews.com/20230203/russia-outlines-response-to-escalation-reviewing-russiagate-coverage-police-shoot-double-amputee-1106937128.html

Russia Outlines Response to Escalation; Reviewing Russiagate Coverage; Police Shoot Double-Amputee

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the Russian Federation will push the enemy back further if Ukraine receives longer-range weapons. 03.02.2023, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A former British defense secretary has suggested putting NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine. Also, Sergey Lavrov argues that American exceptionalism is at the heart of this conflict.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the Russian Federation will push the enemy back further if Ukraine receives longer-range weapons.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. Vietnam is looking to work more closely with China. Also, the US is trying to move into the Solomon Islands.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss NATO. Margaret has penned an excellent article about NATO escalation in Black Agenda Report. Also, Pope Francis says that foreign powers must stop choking Africa.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russiagate. The Columbia Journal Review has written an extensive expose on the coverage of Trump and Russiagate over the last seven years.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police violence. Police in California shot and killed a man with no legs. We discuss police violence throughout the United States.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The GOP is pushing for severe austerity and is voting to remove Representative Ilhan Omar from a House committee.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss the media. The African People's Socialist Party has been attacked by the FBI. Also, we discuss censorship and the warmongering corporate media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

