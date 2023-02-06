International
Rescue Operation Underway After Devastating Earthquake Rips Through Turkey
Beyonce Wins Record Number of Grammys
Beyonce has won the 33rd Grammy award for her "Renaissance" album, thus setting an all-time record for the number of these awards, the Grammy Awards said.
Beyonce’s album won in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. In addition, Beyonce still has a chance to increase the number of Grammys as she was nominated for nine more awards, including Best Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year, and Best Record of the Year. Orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti held the previous record with 32 Grammys.
Beyonce Wins Record Number of Grammys

05:39 GMT 06.02.2023
Beyonce appears in the audience before accepting the award for best rap song for Savage at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021
