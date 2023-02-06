https://sputniknews.com/20230206/beyonce-wins-record-number-of-grammys-1107001478.html

Beyonce Wins Record Number of Grammys

Beyonce Wins Record Number of Grammys

Beyonce has won the 33rd Grammy award for her "Renaissance" album, thus setting an all-time record for the number of these awards, the Grammy Awards said.

Beyonce’s album won in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. In addition, Beyonce still has a chance to increase the number of Grammys as she was nominated for nine more awards, including Best Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year, and Best Record of the Year. Orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti held the previous record with 32 Grammys.

