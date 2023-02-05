International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230205/tanzanian-coins-dating-back-to-8th-century-resurface-in-australia-1106988541.html
Tanzanian Coins Dating Back to 8th Century Resurface in Australia
Tanzanian Coins Dating Back to 8th Century Resurface in Australia
Coins minted on the Tanzanian coast a millennium ago have been discovered on isolated islands north of Australia. Did Africans discover Oceania long before the Europeans?
2023-02-05T12:17+0000
2023-02-05T12:17+0000
africa
east africa
tanzania
australia
coins
artifacts
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106988658_0:247:3071:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_767e840164260c1911b1bad2b64c898c.jpg
Coins believed to have been minted nearly 1,000 years ago in present-day Tanzania have been discovered in Australia, according to the African Australian magazine.Experts say five ancient coins discovered in the remote and isolated Wessel Islands in the northern part of Australia's Northern Territory date back to the period between the 8th and 15th centuries. Made of copper, silver, and gold, they are believed to have been minted in Kilwa, a city located on the coast of present-day Tanzania.The artifacts would have been used as currency in trade between the Oceania region and the Kilwa Kisiwani, a powerful ancient empire famous for trading gold, ivory, and other goods from the African interior across the Indian Ocean.So is it possible that ancient Tanzanians discovered Australia long before the Europeans? Such speculations immediately appeared among the researchers. Ancient East African traders may have frequented Oceania.Trade routes ran from the interior of Africa to the Indian Ocean, from where they departed to other overseas destinations.The Australian researchers admit, however, that the exact explanation for the presence of these coins remains a mystery, and further research is needed to confirm their origin.
africa
east africa
tanzania
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106988658_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e846eaca922a78dc8ff427c1f1a00e58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tanzanian coins, coins discovered in australia, coins dating back to 15th century, australia, tanzania, coins, kilwa kisiwani, kilwa,
tanzanian coins, coins discovered in australia, coins dating back to 15th century, australia, tanzania, coins, kilwa kisiwani, kilwa,

Tanzanian Coins Dating Back to 8th Century Resurface in Australia

12:17 GMT 05.02.2023
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyA young Zanzibari fisherman takes a break on a sandbank in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Matemwe village, northeastern Zanzibar, Tanzania, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015.
A young Zanzibari fisherman takes a break on a sandbank in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Matemwe village, northeastern Zanzibar, Tanzania, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2023
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Muhammad Nooh Osman - Sputnik International
Muhammad Osman
All materials
Australian researchers are perplexed by a mystery linked to ancient Africa. Coins minted on the Tanzanian coast upwards of a millennium ago have been discovered on isolated islands north of Australia. Did Africans discover Oceania long before the Europeans?
Coins believed to have been minted nearly 1,000 years ago in present-day Tanzania have been discovered in Australia, according to the African Australian magazine.
Experts say five ancient coins discovered in the remote and isolated Wessel Islands in the northern part of Australia's Northern Territory date back to the period between the 8th and 15th centuries. Made of copper, silver, and gold, they are believed to have been minted in Kilwa, a city located on the coast of present-day Tanzania.
The artifacts would have been used as currency in trade between the Oceania region and the Kilwa Kisiwani, a powerful ancient empire famous for trading gold, ivory, and other goods from the African interior across the Indian Ocean.
So is it possible that ancient Tanzanians discovered Australia long before the Europeans? Such speculations immediately appeared among the researchers. Ancient East African traders may have frequented Oceania.
Trade routes ran from the interior of Africa to the Indian Ocean, from where they departed to other overseas destinations.
The Australian researchers admit, however, that the exact explanation for the presence of these coins remains a mystery, and further research is needed to confirm their origin.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала