Lie of the Century: How Powell's Speech Changed the Middle East for Decades

"What we are giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence confirming that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction," said former US Secretary of State Colin Powell on February 5, 2003.

At the UN Security Council meeting, he presented a small vial of some white powder and called it "conclusive" evidence that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction that threatened the entire world. But for some reason, mainly the United States and Great Britain.This American lie has cost Iraq dearly – the country is still paying for it – and was the starting point for the invasion of Iraq and the fundamental destruction of its statehood.Washington has not apologized or expressed remorse for this crime: Colin Powell's vial turned out to be a fake. And the plan to destroy the Middle East continued. The US unleashed wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya.Point of No ReturnIraqi politician Imad al-Din Jabari recalled that pivotal day in Iraq's history:According to him, the US-led West had been planning a long and careful strike against Iraq since the end of the Iran-Iraq War in 1988. The strength of Saddam's Iraq, which was becoming a major regional player, did not sit well with the Americans. Sensing their own impunity, they decided to act.Speaking of what has become of Iraq as a result of this invasion, he continued: "Iraq is the true face of American democracy. The US has clearly demonstrated by our example that it will not allow any country in the region to escape the American grip. The US strategy is simple: if the Arabs do not build strength, the non-Arabs will dominate the region. This is evident in the influence of Turkey, Israel, and Iran."However, the invasion of Iraq was no cakewalk for the Americans either.Lies & FalsehoodsFor his part, Munaf al-Musawi, a political analyst and director of the Baghdad Center for Strategic Studies, called the events of February 5, 2003 and Powell's speech at the UN Security Council "a moment of transformation" for both Iraq and the entire Arab region.Speaking about the outcome of the US invasion, the Iraqi expert added:The only thing is that they succeeded in destroying them, but not in rebuilding them." He stressed that the Americans had to admit that Powell’s vial had turned out to be a simple forgery. However, they don't consider this falsehood to be a monstrous mistake – that was the plan.

