https://sputniknews.com/20230205/lie-of-the-century-how-powells-speech-changed-the-middle-east-for-decades-1106972051.html
Lie of the Century: How Powell's Speech Changed the Middle East for Decades
Lie of the Century: How Powell's Speech Changed the Middle East for Decades
"What we are giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence confirming that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction," said former US Secretary of State Colin Powell on February 5, 2003.
2023-02-05T13:00+0000
2023-02-05T13:00+0000
2023-02-05T13:00+0000
iraq
us
colin powell
2003 invasion of iraq
analysis
us military
us invasion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e13ec9030d51876f9271ee96af2420f.jpg
At the UN Security Council meeting, he presented a small vial of some white powder and called it "conclusive" evidence that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction that threatened the entire world. But for some reason, mainly the United States and Great Britain.This American lie has cost Iraq dearly – the country is still paying for it – and was the starting point for the invasion of Iraq and the fundamental destruction of its statehood.Washington has not apologized or expressed remorse for this crime: Colin Powell's vial turned out to be a fake. And the plan to destroy the Middle East continued. The US unleashed wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya.Point of No ReturnIraqi politician Imad al-Din Jabari recalled that pivotal day in Iraq's history:According to him, the US-led West had been planning a long and careful strike against Iraq since the end of the Iran-Iraq War in 1988. The strength of Saddam's Iraq, which was becoming a major regional player, did not sit well with the Americans. Sensing their own impunity, they decided to act.Speaking of what has become of Iraq as a result of this invasion, he continued: "Iraq is the true face of American democracy. The US has clearly demonstrated by our example that it will not allow any country in the region to escape the American grip. The US strategy is simple: if the Arabs do not build strength, the non-Arabs will dominate the region. This is evident in the influence of Turkey, Israel, and Iran."However, the invasion of Iraq was no cakewalk for the Americans either.Lies & FalsehoodsFor his part, Munaf al-Musawi, a political analyst and director of the Baghdad Center for Strategic Studies, called the events of February 5, 2003 and Powell's speech at the UN Security Council "a moment of transformation" for both Iraq and the entire Arab region.Speaking about the outcome of the US invasion, the Iraqi expert added:The only thing is that they succeeded in destroying them, but not in rebuilding them." He stressed that the Americans had to admit that Powell’s vial had turned out to be a simple forgery. However, they don't consider this falsehood to be a monstrous mistake – that was the plan.
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a62842c84deeef52bc2abf6792c3da8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
colin powell's speech, colin powell vial, powell's claims of wmd in iraq, us invasion in iraq, 2003 iraq campaign, , saddam hussein, us in the middle east
colin powell's speech, colin powell vial, powell's claims of wmd in iraq, us invasion in iraq, 2003 iraq campaign, , saddam hussein, us in the middle east
Lie of the Century: How Powell's Speech Changed the Middle East for Decades
"What we are giving you are facts and conclusions based on solid intelligence confirming that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction," said former US Secretary of State Colin Powell on February 5, 2003.
At the UN Security Council meeting, he presented a small vial of some white powder and called it "conclusive" evidence that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction that threatened the entire world. But for some reason, mainly the United States and Great Britain.
This American lie has cost Iraq dearly – the country is still paying for it – and was the starting point for the invasion of Iraq
and the fundamental destruction of its statehood.
Washington has not apologized or expressed remorse for this crime: Colin Powell's vial turned out to be a fake. And the plan to destroy the Middle East continued. The US unleashed wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya.
Point of No Return
Iraqi politician Imad al-Din Jabari recalled that pivotal day in Iraq's history:
"On February 5, 2003, before the US invasion of Iraq, the largest and bloodiest spectacle in modern history was staged before the UN. Unfortunately, many believed it to be realistic. The Americans had lied about Iraq, and Powell only admitted this on his deathbed. And it is quite obvious that no politician or official in power will ever admit the crimes of the United States in Iraq," he said.
According to him, the US-led West had been planning a long and careful strike against Iraq since the end of the Iran-Iraq War in 1988. The strength of Saddam's Iraq, which was becoming a major regional player, did not sit well with the Americans. Sensing their own impunity, they decided to act.
"It is well known that any Arab country that reaches a high level of development and gains tangible political weight immediately becomes a target of the West. Iraq refused to compromise with the US when it demanded the disarmament and reduction of the Iraqi army," the Iraqi politician added.
Speaking of what has become of Iraq as a result of this invasion, he continued: "Iraq is the true face of American democracy. The US has clearly demonstrated by our example that it will not allow any country in the region to escape the American grip. The US strategy is simple: if the Arabs do not build strength, the non-Arabs will dominate the region. This is evident in the influence of Turkey, Israel, and Iran."
However, the invasion of Iraq was no cakewalk for the Americans either.
"The carpet bombing of our country lasted 42 days, but the ground offensive lasted only four days. And during that time, the US Army faced fierce resistance from the Iraqi Army in several battles. First of all, I want to mention the battles of Hafajiyah and Nasiriyah cities. This is where the famous graveyard of US tanks appeared. The US Army lost a lot of its soldiers and equipment on the ground and then asked for negotiations," Imad al-Din Jabari recalled.
Lies & Falsehoods
For his part, Munaf al-Musawi, a political analyst and director of the Baghdad Center for Strategic Studies, called the events of February 5, 2003 and Powell's speech at the UN Security Council "a moment of transformation" for both Iraq and the entire Arab region.
“Colin Powell's lies in the Security Council were not only costly for Iraq. It was the first step in the execution of a plan to bring about the changes in the Middle East region. The same ‘New Middle East’ that was much talked about in the West during the zero years. The invasion of Iraq was just the first part of the big game,” he said.
Speaking about the outcome of the US invasion, the Iraqi expert added:
"Today, after 20 years, the failure of all American actions in the Middle East has become apparent. The 'New Middle East' project, the Arab Spring that followed a few years later, and the attempts to create the terrorist state of ISIS have all failed. They tried to destroy Iraq and then Syria, Libya and Yemen to the ground and rebuild them.
The only thing is that they succeeded in destroying them, but not in rebuilding them." He stressed that the Americans had to admit that Powell’s vial had turned out to be a simple forgery. However, they don't consider this falsehood to be a monstrous mistake – that was the plan.