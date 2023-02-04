https://sputniknews.com/20230204/guinness-crowns-30-year-old-pooch-from-europe-oldest-dog-ever-1106973803.html
Guinness Crowns 30-Year-Old Pooch From Europe 'Oldest Dog Ever'
The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo called "Bobi" is over a year older than the previous titleholder, who has since passed away.
"Bobi" from Portugal has been proclaimed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest dog in history this week.Evidence submitted to Guinness proved that Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo (Portuguese breed of livestock guardian dog), was 30 years and 266 days old on February 1, 2023, with the dog’s age verified by the government-authorized pet database SIAC.Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, told Guinness that another of their dogs lived to be 22 and that Bobi’s mother lived to the age of 18.This development occurred merely two weeks after a 23-year-old Chihuahua named Spike was proclaimed as the oldest living dog.The previous holder of the "oldest dog ever" title was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey who died in 1939 and who lived to be 29 years and five months old.The Guinness Book of World Records also points out that an Australian cattle dog/Labrador cross named Chilla was apparently 32 years and 3 days old at the time of its death in 1983, but the dog’s age was not officially verified.
