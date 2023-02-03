https://sputniknews.com/20230203/woman-challenges-man-in-court-who-sued-her-for-friendzoning-him-1106950388.html

Woman Challenges Man in Court Who Sued Her for 'Friendzoning' Him

The damages the woman seeks for the actions of the man who unsuccessfully pursued her pale in comparison to the money he is suing her for.

A Singaporean woman named Nora Tan has retaliated in court against the man who earlier sued her for hundreds of thousands of dollars after she spurned his affections.The man, K. Kawshigan, is suing Tan for a hefty sum, citing alleged “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and impacts to his life” supposedly inflicted by her after she chose not to deepen the friendship they established years ago.While some media outlets previously reported that Kawshigan had sued Tan for $3 million, others suggested that it is actually S$3 million, which amounts to about $2.3 million.In response, Tan started litigation of her own, seeking compensation for the expenses incurred by Kawshigan’s unwanted attention, according to media.Specifically, Tan seeks about S$480 (around $365) to cover the cost of installing devices such as a digital door viewer, an alarm sensor and a smart video doorbell in order to ensure her safety.Tan and Kawshigan struck a friendship in 2016 but things between them turned sour by 2020 when the latter sought to deepen their relationship; his counterpart was content to remain just friends.Initially promising Tan he'd sue her for “monetary damages arising from negligent infliction of emotional distress and possible defamation,” Kawshigan refrained from doing so at first when she agreed to participate in counseling sessions with him.However, when she ceased all communications with him in May 2022, he made good on his threat, with a pre-trial for Kawshigan’s High Court case against Tan expected to take place on February 9.

