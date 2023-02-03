https://sputniknews.com/20230203/the-memo-monger--1106936833.html

The Memo-Monger

The bizarre, warmongering memo raised the eyebrows of airmen after US Gen. Mike Minihan sounded the alarm on a fictional war with China within the next two years. Many thought the email was a mistake.

The memo was sent on January 27 by General Mike Minihan, an official with the Air Mobility Command (AMC), to every airman under his charge within AMC and reads like an internet conspiracy theory: Minihan then directed his airmen to prepare for said fictional war, and told them to “run deliberately, not recklessly” and “aim for the head” when outfitted with their weapons. “You need to know I alone own the pen on these orders. My expectations are high, and these orders are not up for negotiation. Follow them. I will be tough, fair, and loving in my approach to secure victory,” wrote Minihan, a four-star general who has been leading AMC since 2021.The memo was heavily criticized and mocked by the airmen who received it in their email inbox. An Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilot for AMC spoke to a military news outlet under anonymity and told them the general's comments were “unrealistic,” “inaccurate,” and “dramatic.”

