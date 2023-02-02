International
Breaking News: Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Intercepting Earlier Rocket
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/us-airmen-respond-with-shock-mockery-as-general-urged-service-members-to-prepare-for-war-with-china-1106900211.html
US Airmen Respond With Shock, Mockery as General Urged Service Members to Prepare for War With China
US Airmen Respond With Shock, Mockery as General Urged Service Members to Prepare for War With China
US Air Force officers are reacting with horror to a memo by a top general advising them to prepare for a conventional war against China within two years.
2023-02-02T00:56+0000
2023-02-02T00:49+0000
military
us air force
airmen
servicemembers
china
outrage
memo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105733/75/1057337515_0:66:3164:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_73b7893c79fa11a4d4be33a6daad3eaa.jpg
US Air Force officers are reacting with horror to a memo by a top general advising them to prepare for a conventional war against China within two years.On January 27, thousands of airmen received a communique from Gen. Mike Minihan informing them that his “gut” told him the US “will fight [China] in 2025,” and demanding they be prepared to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most.”“Aim for the head,” added the memo, which also included instructions to update their virtual ‘Record of Emergency Data,’ which informs the military what to do in the event of a service member’s death.A number of Air Force members were left dumbfounded by the message, including an officer who recently told Military.com that many of his subordinates could not believe what they were seeing.The officer reportedly pointed out it was “inaccurate” to describe a magazine as a ‘clip,’ and that the insistence airmen “aim for the head” was “dramatic.”Furthermore, he noted the suggestion ran contrary to lessons taught to snipers during marksmanship, which encourage sharpshooters to aim for the center of a target’s mass.“Someone sarcastically joked, ‘Aim for the head. Spoken like a true marksman!’” the officer reportedly added.Another pilot pointed out the commands revealed an extraordinarily shallow understanding of the US military’s division of labor.Several advisers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a leading US military aligned think tank, also greeted the general’s comments with dismay.“What we're effectively signaling is we have no idea, and I'm not sure we understand just how damaging that is,” said an official, who added that “having this menu option of various years… I think comes across as undermining the credibility of our statements and our assessments on precisely the relationship where your words matter.”Another reportedly added, “I think we are seemingly trying to talk ourselves into a conflict that doesn't need to occur.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230128/senior-us-general-predicts-war-with-china-in-2025-urges-airmen-to-prepare-to-come-home-in-body-bags-1106791710.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105733/75/1057337515_308:0:2856:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_89ee51004e29ecaa8dc21cd1969463f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, service members, china, war, memo
us air force, service members, china, war, memo

US Airmen Respond With Shock, Mockery as General Urged Service Members to Prepare for War With China

00:56 GMT 02.02.2023
© Photo : US Air Force / Senior Airman Kevin TanenbaumAirmen watch an A-10 Thunderbolt II perform a show-of-force maneuver during a training exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2017
Airmen watch an A-10 Thunderbolt II perform a show-of-force maneuver during a training exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 19, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© Photo : US Air Force / Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
“I felt like a random email blast to thousands of airmen was an inappropriate way to direct them to essentially prepare for war with a near-peer adversary,” one Air Force officer reportedly stated.
US Air Force officers are reacting with horror to a memo by a top general advising them to prepare for a conventional war against China within two years.
On January 27, thousands of airmen received a communique from Gen. Mike Minihan informing them that his “gut” told him the US “will fight [China] in 2025,” and demanding they be prepared to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most.”
“Aim for the head,” added the memo, which also included instructions to update their virtual ‘Record of Emergency Data,’ which informs the military what to do in the event of a service member’s death.
A number of Air Force members were left dumbfounded by the message, including an officer who recently told Military.com that many of his subordinates could not believe what they were seeing.
“Some of my airmen are going to get scared when they read this memo,” the officer reportedly said. “I felt like a random email blast to thousands of airmen was an inappropriate way to direct them to essentially prepare for war with a near-peer adversary.”
The officer reportedly pointed out it was “inaccurate” to describe a magazine as a ‘clip,’ and that the insistence airmen “aim for the head” was “dramatic.”
Furthermore, he noted the suggestion ran contrary to lessons taught to snipers during marksmanship, which encourage sharpshooters to aim for the center of a target’s mass.
“Someone sarcastically joked, ‘Aim for the head. Spoken like a true marksman!’” the officer reportedly added.
B-52H Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing line up on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 14, 2020. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and has been the backbone of U.S. strategic bomber forces for more than 60 years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Senior US General Predicts War With China in 2025, Urges Airmen to Prepare to Come Home in Body Bags
28 January, 17:36 GMT
Another pilot pointed out the commands revealed an extraordinarily shallow understanding of the US military’s division of labor.
"I am not aware of a single incident where an aircrew member has shot someone in the head," the pilot reportedly said. "His direction completely misses the mark. AMC moves cargo; we are not SEAL Team 6."
Several advisers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a leading US military aligned think tank, also greeted the general’s comments with dismay.
“What we're effectively signaling is we have no idea, and I'm not sure we understand just how damaging that is,” said an official, who added that “having this menu option of various years… I think comes across as undermining the credibility of our statements and our assessments on precisely the relationship where your words matter.”
Another reportedly added, “I think we are seemingly trying to talk ourselves into a conflict that doesn't need to occur.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала