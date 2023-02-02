https://sputniknews.com/20230202/us-airmen-respond-with-shock-mockery-as-general-urged-service-members-to-prepare-for-war-with-china-1106900211.html

US Airmen Respond With Shock, Mockery as General Urged Service Members to Prepare for War With China

US Air Force officers are reacting with horror to a memo by a top general advising them to prepare for a conventional war against China within two years.

US Air Force officers are reacting with horror to a memo by a top general advising them to prepare for a conventional war against China within two years.On January 27, thousands of airmen received a communique from Gen. Mike Minihan informing them that his “gut” told him the US “will fight [China] in 2025,” and demanding they be prepared to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most.”“Aim for the head,” added the memo, which also included instructions to update their virtual ‘Record of Emergency Data,’ which informs the military what to do in the event of a service member’s death.A number of Air Force members were left dumbfounded by the message, including an officer who recently told Military.com that many of his subordinates could not believe what they were seeing.The officer reportedly pointed out it was “inaccurate” to describe a magazine as a ‘clip,’ and that the insistence airmen “aim for the head” was “dramatic.”Furthermore, he noted the suggestion ran contrary to lessons taught to snipers during marksmanship, which encourage sharpshooters to aim for the center of a target’s mass.“Someone sarcastically joked, ‘Aim for the head. Spoken like a true marksman!’” the officer reportedly added.Another pilot pointed out the commands revealed an extraordinarily shallow understanding of the US military’s division of labor.Several advisers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a leading US military aligned think tank, also greeted the general’s comments with dismay.“What we're effectively signaling is we have no idea, and I'm not sure we understand just how damaging that is,” said an official, who added that “having this menu option of various years… I think comes across as undermining the credibility of our statements and our assessments on precisely the relationship where your words matter.”Another reportedly added, “I think we are seemingly trying to talk ourselves into a conflict that doesn't need to occur.”

