US House Panel to Discuss Twitter Censorship of Biden Family Business Schemes

The US House Oversight Committee said on Thursday that it will hold a hearing on Twitter’s role in censoring reports about President Joe Biden family’s questionable business activities.

The hearing, dubbed "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story," will be held on February 8. Major tech companies and social media platforms, including Twitter, colluded prior to the 2020 US presidential election to censor information about Biden’s family business activities, the statement said. In January, the Oversight Committee requested information from the Treasury Department regarding any suspicious business transactions by the Biden family.

