How US Big Tech is Swarmed With Ex-Spooks & Why This Rings Alarm Bells

How US Big Tech is Swarmed With Ex-Spooks & Why This Rings Alarm Bells

Former US intelligence agents are increasingly occupying Big Tech jobs to regulate "free speech" in the US, American investigative journalists warn. 25.01.2023

At least 200 former CIA, FBI, NSA, National Security Council and DHS workers have recently landed Silicon Valley jobs, US-based conservative media Just the News has found in a LinkedIn job history review of hundreds of Big Tech senior employees.Many former federal agents, intel analysts and psychological operations experts are likewise currently overseeing content moderation units regulating supposed "disinformation" and dissent, according to the outlet founded by US investigative journalist John Solomon in 2020.To illustrate their point, the US investigative journalists cite a Meta* video featuring Aaron Berman, the company's product policy manager for disinformation. Apparently, some Meta users are unaware that the modest and smiling man spent a decade and a half as a CIA analyst before joining the Silicon Valley giant.Likewise, it appears that nobody cares that Nick Rossmann, former CIA analyst who allegedly compared anti-vaxxers with Nazis on Twitter and called former President Donald Trump a "lunatic and racist" is now a senior manager of trust & safety at Google.According to US investigative journalists, Jacqueline Lopour, another CIA veteran and supporter of Hillary Clinton, is currently working in the role of "Google Senior Manager, Intel Collection, Trust & Safety." According to her LinkedIn profile, she manages "Intel operations spanning multiple threat verticals, including violent extremism, cyber threats, misinformation, hate speech, spam, fraud, security and privacy, and more."In 2017, Lopour promoted the narrative that Donald Trump "colluded" with Moscow in order to win the US presidency. In particular, she told a Canadian broadcaster that "They [Russia] deliberately released the DNC information to Wikileaks ... with the specific motivation of helping Trump get elected." Alas, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's multi-million investigation failed to find any proof of such "collusion."It appears that neither of the aforementioned figures could be regarded as completely unbiased and trustworthy arbiters by Americans.On January 11, Donald Trump released a video address in which he said that "the FBI and other rogue agencies have been systematically colluding with former national security officials placed in high positions at Twitter and very likely other companies to advance their censorship regime."Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bombshell dump of the Twitter Files indicated that the FBI meddled in the social media giant's decision-making process and amplified its censorship practices. Furthermore, the bureau apparently instructed Twitter how and when to suppress the legit Hunter Biden laptop story under the false pretext that it was a Russian "hack-and-leak" operation. Moreover, former FBI counsel James Baker, an ardent defender of the bureau's Trump-Russia probe who was personally involved in securing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to spy on Donald Trump's aide Carter Page, got a good job at Twitter. Baker, Twitter's deputy general counsel, was eventually sacked by Elon Musk after the former tried to "vet" the "Twitter Files" which were made accessible by Musk for US journalists.The US conservative media outlet warns that former spooks are now using skills which they gained while fighting foreign rivals and terrorists to target Americans' opinions and free speech in the name of combating "disinformation."*Meta is designated as an extremist organization in Russia.

