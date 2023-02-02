International
BREAKING: More Long-Range Arms Supplied to Kiev, Further They Should Be Moved Away From Russia, Lavrov Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/israel-responsible-for-drone-strike-on-irans-military-facility-tehran-says-1106908191.html
Israel Responsible for Isfahan Drone Attack, Iran's Envoy to UN Says
Israel Responsible for Isfahan Drone Attack, Iran's Envoy to UN Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel bears responsibility for last week's attack on a facility of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city of Isfahan, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said.
2023-02-02T08:18+0000
2023-02-02T08:21+0000
asia
iran
israel
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106887543_0:0:787:442_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1a48dad4ce970019f25a590c87ef7d.jpg
The Iranian diplomat also accused Israel of violating international law and the UN Charter through its "threats to use force against Iran's critical infrastructure, including Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," the news outlet reported. In accordance with international law, Tehran has a right to respond to any actions and threats by Israel, "wherever and whenever deemed necessary," Tasnum quoted Iravani as saying. On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry, media reported. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were registered. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Israel was behind the drone attack. Similar assumptions were voiced by an Iranian official cited by the Arabian broadcaster.
https://sputniknews.com/20230129/iran-drone-attack-everything-we-know-so-far-1106801045.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106887543_12:0:601:442_1920x0_80_0_0_a449549d7e712a45406b157fa072ed34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, israel, drone attach, isfahan drone attack
iran, israel, drone attach, isfahan drone attack

Israel Responsible for Isfahan Drone Attack, Iran's Envoy to UN Says

08:18 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 02.02.2023)
© Photo : Twitter/screenshotMoment of drone attack on Isfahan, Iran
Moment of drone attack on Isfahan, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© Photo : Twitter/screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel bears responsibility for last week's attack on a facility of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city of Isfahan, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said.
"Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression," Iravani said in his letter to President of the UN Security Council Vanessa Frazier and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, as quoted by the Iranian news agency.
The Iranian diplomat also accused Israel of violating international law and the UN Charter through its "threats to use force against Iran's critical infrastructure, including Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," the news outlet reported.
In accordance with international law, Tehran has a right to respond to any actions and threats by Israel, "wherever and whenever deemed necessary," Tasnum quoted Iravani as saying.
Footage of attack on Iranian military ammunition production facility in Isfahan, central Iran. Screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
World
Iran Drone Attack: Everything We Know So Far
29 January, 15:21 GMT
On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry, media reported. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were registered. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Israel was behind the drone attack. Similar assumptions were voiced by an Iranian official cited by the Arabian broadcaster.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала