Israel Responsible for Isfahan Drone Attack, Iran's Envoy to UN Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel bears responsibility for last week's attack on a facility of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city of Isfahan, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said.
"Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression," Iravani said in his letter to President of the UN Security Council Vanessa Frazier and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, as quoted by the Iranian news agency.
The Iranian diplomat also accused Israel of violating international law
and the UN Charter through its "threats to use force against Iran's critical infrastructure, including Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities," the news outlet reported.
In accordance with international law, Tehran has a right to respond to any actions and threats by Israel, "wherever and whenever deemed necessary," Tasnum quoted Iravani as saying.
On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry, media reported. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were registered. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Israel was behind the drone attack. Similar assumptions were voiced by an Iranian official cited by the Arabian broadcaster.