Details of Attack on Sputnik Journalists' German House Revealed

The suspect in the May attack on the Sputnik journalists' Berlin residence was reportedly seen near the building several days before the incident.

The head of Rossiya Segodnya media group's Berlin office has revealed details about the attack on Sputnik journalists' residence last May, alleging police inaction."This guy [the suspect] was seen near our house a few days, about a week before this incident. That's him. This is supposedly Dmitry Bagrash, who, with three other creeps, organized tent cities for LGBT rights against [President Vladimir] Putin," Sergey Feoktistov said.According to him, the assailant then sat in his car near the journalists' home and made an obscene gesture to a passing employee of the agency."Earlier, on March 3, he had posted our address on social media, calling on 'Chechen friends' to remember 'the den of Russian propaganda.' We reported this to the police. Then they refused to open a case because, in their opinion, there was no direct incitement to violence," Feoktistov noted.The head of the media group stated that he had asked about the investigation about two months ago, but law enforcement officials refused to provide details. German law enforcement officials said they do not comment on the investigation, even to those who are considered victims. As for information about any arrests, he said that police have not yet contacted anyone.On Wednesday evening, it was reported that a Russian activist had been arrested in Berlin on suspicion of trying to set fire to the RIA Novosti office in the German capital. A source close to the suspect said the detainee was being held in one of Berlin's remand centers.The building where RIA Novosti journalists and their families live was attacked last May. One of the windows was smashed and a canister with wires was found in the ventilation shaft. Police evacuated the tenants and the bomb squad defused the device. Police launched an investigation, and the Berlin public prosecutor's office and the state security service were called in.

