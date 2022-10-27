https://sputniknews.com/20221027/sputnik-editor-in-chief-urges-musk-to-abolish-twitter-policies-against-russian-media-1102791598.html
Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Urges Musk to Abolish Twitter Policies Against Russian Media
Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Urges Musk to Abolish Twitter Policies Against Russian Media
The billionaire reportedly took control over the social media giant on late Thursday, finalizing the $44 billion deal after months of negotiations. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T20:01+0000
2022-10-27T20:01+0000
2022-10-28T08:46+0000
world
elon musk
margarita simonyan
rt
sputnik
twitter
shadow banning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b83e87663758f9d863e97978af37fe0.jpg
Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan tagged Elon Musk on Twitter after the businessman purchased the platform, asking if he plans to reverse restrictions against the Russian media.After Musk finalized his deal with the platform, he changed his status to "Chief Twit" - and according to reports, he is planning to drastically change Twitter's policies.The billionaire himself reiterated his commitment to free speech, noting that he bought the platform because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner."Over the past years, Russian media has become the target of a massive censorship campaign, as access to Sputnik and RT was limited on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, websites, radio and television broadcasts were shut down across the West.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_387bf0c5c56ef7e64679e86d8de298b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
elon musk, margarita simonyan, rt, sputnik, twitter, shadow banning
elon musk, margarita simonyan, rt, sputnik, twitter, shadow banning
Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Urges Musk to Abolish Twitter Policies Against Russian Media
20:01 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 08:46 GMT 28.10.2022)
The billionaire reportedly took control over the social media giant on late Thursday, finalizing the $44 billion deal after months of negotiations.
Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan tagged Elon Musk
on Twitter after the businessman purchased the platform, asking if he plans to reverse restrictions against the Russian media.
After Musk finalized his deal with the platform, he changed his status to "Chief Twit" - and according to reports, he is planning to drastically change Twitter's policies.
The billionaire himself reiterated his commitment to free speech,
noting that he bought the platform because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner."
Over the past years, Russian media has become the target of a massive censorship campaign, as access to Sputnik and RT was limited on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, websites, radio and television broadcasts were shut down across the West.