https://sputniknews.com/20221027/sputnik-editor-in-chief-urges-musk-to-abolish-twitter-policies-against-russian-media-1102791598.html

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Urges Musk to Abolish Twitter Policies Against Russian Media

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Urges Musk to Abolish Twitter Policies Against Russian Media

The billionaire reportedly took control over the social media giant on late Thursday, finalizing the $44 billion deal after months of negotiations. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T20:01+0000

2022-10-27T20:01+0000

2022-10-28T08:46+0000

world

elon musk

margarita simonyan

rt

sputnik

twitter

shadow banning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b83e87663758f9d863e97978af37fe0.jpg

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan tagged Elon Musk on Twitter after the businessman purchased the platform, asking if he plans to reverse restrictions against the Russian media.After Musk finalized his deal with the platform, he changed his status to "Chief Twit" - and according to reports, he is planning to drastically change Twitter's policies.The billionaire himself reiterated his commitment to free speech, noting that he bought the platform because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner."Over the past years, Russian media has become the target of a massive censorship campaign, as access to Sputnik and RT was limited on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. At the same time, websites, radio and television broadcasts were shut down across the West.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

elon musk, margarita simonyan, rt, sputnik, twitter, shadow banning