International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/ankara-says-west-waging-psychological-war-against-turkey-by-closing-istanbul-consulates-1106919190.html
Ankara Says West Waging 'Psychological War' Against Turkey by Closing Istanbul Consulates
Ankara Says West Waging 'Psychological War' Against Turkey by Closing Istanbul Consulates
The United States and other Western countries are waging a "psychological war" against Turkey by closing their consulates in Istanbul amid US warnings about possible terrorist attacks there
2023-02-02T10:39+0000
2023-02-02T10:39+0000
world
turkey
us
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
stram kurs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106186/75/1061867557_0:309:4032:2577_1920x0_80_0_0_a58bc8d3f3ec612b08f224b574555fc1.jpg
On Monday, the US Embassy in Turkey warned about possible terrorist attacks in the center of Istanbul after recent cases of Quran desecration in Europe. The Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul switched to working online due to a potential terrorist threat. On Wednesday, the consulates of the United Kingdom and Germany in the Turkish city followed suit and stopped receiving visitors. The minister added that Turkey's fight against terrorism was not over yet, though this issue was "no longer top on the agenda." Earlier in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish leadership. A similar protest was carried out by far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/protests-across-middle-east-and-asia-against-danish-quran-burning-1106762799.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106186/75/1061867557_92:0:3940:2886_1920x0_80_0_0_4315a0a4b36baefc7bcf4d94964262dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, terrorist threat, kurdistan workers` party, psychological warfare
turkey, terrorist threat, kurdistan workers` party, psychological warfare

Ankara Says West Waging 'Psychological War' Against Turkey by Closing Istanbul Consulates

10:39 GMT 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis(File) A view of Taksim Square in central Istanbul Monday, July 10, 2017
(File) A view of Taksim Square in central Istanbul Monday, July 10, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA, February 2 (Sputnik) - The United States and other Western countries are waging a "psychological war" against Turkey by closing their consulates in Istanbul amid US warnings about possible terrorist attacks there, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday.
On Monday, the US Embassy in Turkey warned about possible terrorist attacks in the center of Istanbul after recent cases of Quran desecration in Europe. The Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul switched to working online due to a potential terrorist threat. On Wednesday, the consulates of the United Kingdom and Germany in the Turkish city followed suit and stopped receiving visitors.
"The US and the West do not want us to be independent and free in this region. Just as we set the goal of attracting 60 million tourists, they have started a new psychological war against Turkey," Soylu said.
The minister added that Turkey's fight against terrorism was not over yet, though this issue was "no longer top on the agenda."

"We know who feeds terrorist organizations. It is the US that feeds the PKK [the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey]. The US and the West that have been providing money, logistics, human resources to them have not abandoned the dream of creating a terrorist country," Soylu stated.

Afghans shout slogans as they burn a flag of Sweden during a protest against the burning of the Koran by Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, after Friday prayers in Jalalabad on January 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
World
Protests Across Middle East and Asia Against Danish Quran Burning
27 January, 14:58 GMT
Earlier in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish leadership. A similar protest was carried out by far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала