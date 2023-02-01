https://sputniknews.com/20230201/white-house-says-peskovs-comments-show-new-start-seen-as-mutual-interest-1106894877.html

White House Says Peskov's Comments Show New START Seen as Mutual Interest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments show that both Russia and the United States believe the New START Treaty is in their mutual... 01.02.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Peskov said that Russia considers the New START treaty "very important," but sees "few hints" that the dialogue on the future of the last remaining arms control treaty will continue. He also accused the United States of destroying the legal framework on arms control and security. "Going to Mr. Peskov’s comments this morning, I think that just underscores once again that both countries continue to see arms control and the New START Treaty to be in our mutual interest," Cara Abercrombie said. "And that is a good thing."

