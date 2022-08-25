US Has More Nuclear Weapons Carriers Than Allowed Under New START Treaty, Russian Diplomat Says
16:40 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 25.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Matt YorkThe 39th and final B-52G Stratofortress, tail number 58-0224, accountable under the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia, is shown at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard Thursday, May 21, 2015 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The United States cut the tails off 39 B-52G's in order to remove them from treaty accountability, as they still count as nuclear-capable delivery platforms with their tails attached. The tails are angled at 30 degrees so Russian satellites can view compliance. Tail number 58-0224, nicknamed "Sweet Tracy", flew combat missions over North Vietnam in Operation Linebacker II, which began Dec. 18, 1972 and lasted 11 nights. This particular B-52G, 58-0224, targeted the Yen Vien Railroad Yards and the Hanoi Railroad Repair Yards. At the time, bomber was stationed in Guam.
© AP Photo / Matt York
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States has more carriers of nuclear weapons than allowed under the New START Treaty, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.
"The United States actually possesses a greater number of carriers of nuclear weapons than allowed under the treaty. This enables the US side to increase their potential of strategic nuclear weapons by about 1,200 warheads in a very short time. We continue to address this problem within the framework of the Bilateral Consultative Commission [under the New START Treaty]," Belousov told reporters.
Russia, at the same time, does not make the future of talks on a new START successor treaty conditional on resolving this issue, the diplomat noted.
Belousov also said it its premature to speculate on whether Russia and the US will keep their nuclear arsenals at the current levels if New START expires and no successor treaty is negotiated by that time.
Belousov, however, highlighted that the US is no hurry to remove obstacles for Russian inspections of American nuclear facilities under the New START Treaty.
"Our decision to suspend inspection activities under the treaty should in no way be interpreted as Russia's refusal to fulfill its obligations. It's just the opposite. With this step, we strive to ensure the principle of parity under the treaty," Belousov told journalists.
"Americans, meanwhile, are in no hurry to take measures to change the situation. We will be ready to consider resuming inspection activities as soon as appropriate conditions are created for this," he added.
At the same time, Belousov noted that Russia and the United States have not stopped cooperation as part of the New START Treaty, and Moscow is hopeful this will continue until the accord expires in 2026.
"Interaction between Russia and the United States as parties to the New START Treaty has not been interrupted. In the established formats, issues related to its implementation are being considered, necessary data and notifications are being exchanged," Belousov told reporters.
"We expect that such work will continue until the expiry of the treaty, which, as you know, was extended until February 2026," he added.
Russia Sees Need to Intensify Dialogue Among Five Nuclear-Weapon States
Russia believes it is crucial for the five nuclear-weapons states to intensify dialogue, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said.
“It is equally important to intensify interaction among the nuclear powers themselves - the nuclear five,” Belousov told journalists.
The NPT conference held in New York is the only forum in which nuclear states discuss a range of issues directly related to nuclear disarmament, he added.
Yet despite the urgency of the matter, US officials are in no hurry to resume dialogue, despite their strong statements to the contrary at the highest level, according to Belousov.
Until now, the parties to the NPT conference have not been able to reach consensus, with Ukraine being one of the biggest points of contention, he said.
The NPT Review Conference, which takes place every five years, is being held in New York from August 1-26 amid growing tensions among nuclear-armed states.
Differences Between Nuclear, Non-Nuclear NPT Parties Hinder Consensus
Differences between nuclear and non-nuclear states on how to disarm are the biggest stumbling block at a the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, Andrei Belousov said.
The NPT review conference in New York is set to finish on Friday.
"The most acute issue is disarmament. Many states continue to stick to their priorities and initially declared positions. The main contradiction is diametrically opposite approaches pursued by nuclear states and non-nuclear NPT states parties," Belousov told reporters.
Russia is ready to cooperate with all delegations to resolve problems of any complexity, the diplomat stressed.