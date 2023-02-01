https://sputniknews.com/20230201/russian-olympic-committee-says-ioc-decision-on-russia-sanctions-not-unanimous-1106875910.html

Russian Olympic Committee Says IOC Decision on Russia Sanctions Not Unanimous

Russian Olympic Committee Says IOC Decision on Russia Sanctions Not Unanimous

The position of the 11th Olympic Summit participants on the issue of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes was not unanimous, contrary to what is stated by the IOC, said the ROC.

In its last week's statement "on solidarity with Ukraine," the IOC said that the 11th Olympic Summit in December 2022 had resulted in "unanimous conclusions" on sanctions regarding Russia and Belarus, though the summit's declaration read that "the vast majority of the participants" had agreed that the restrictions must remain in place. On Tuesday, the IOC again said that the sanctions had been unanimously supported at the summit and were not subject to discussion.In this regard, the Russian committee stressed the inadmissibility of distorting information on the results of the Olympic Summit.On January 25, the IOC Executive Committee called for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions in a neutral status, while proposing not to allow athletes who actively supported the special military operation in Ukraine. ROC head Stanislav Pozdnyakov later said that Russians should participate in international competitions under the same conditions as all other athletes.Many international sports organizations have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's support for it. In particular, the IOC issued in late February 2022 a recommendation to the International Sports Federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions in response to the special military operation in Ukraine.

