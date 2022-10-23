https://sputniknews.com/20221023/ban-on-russian-athletes-harming-competition-international-ski-sport-official-says-1102552128.html

Ban on Russian Athletes Harming Competition, International Ski Sport Official Says

Ban on Russian Athletes Harming Competition, International Ski Sport Official Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions is a necessary measure, despite its negative...

The FIS extended on Saturday its ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions in line with safety considerations and the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status. Most federations have complied.Moscow criticized the decision, with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin noting that it's an unfair practice that goes against the principles of sporting competition. He also expressed confidence that the bans, which violate Olympic principles, would soon be overturned.

