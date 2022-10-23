https://sputniknews.com/20221023/ban-on-russian-athletes-harming-competition-international-ski-sport-official-says-1102552128.html
Ban on Russian Athletes Harming Competition, International Ski Sport Official Says
Ban on Russian Athletes Harming Competition, International Ski Sport Official Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions is a necessary measure, despite its negative...
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions is a necessary measure, despite its negative impact on competition, Martti Jylha, the chairman of the commission of athletes at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), said on Sunday.
"As the chairman of the commission, I voted with the athletes' approval in favor of the extension of restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Our position has not changed since February. In terms of competition, the situation is, of course, grim. But sport should not be separated from the rest of society," the renowned Finnish cross-country skier said in a tweet.
Moscow criticized the decision, with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin noting that it's an unfair practice that goes against the principles of sporting competition. He also expressed confidence that the bans, which violate Olympic principles, would soon be overturned.