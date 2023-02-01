https://sputniknews.com/20230201/japan-to-cull-135000-chickens-in-saitama-prefecture-over-bird-flu--1106875639.html

Japan to Cull 135,000 Chickens in Saitama Prefecture Over Bird Flu

Around 135,000 chickens will be culled in Japan's Saitama Prefecture due to a bird flu outbreak, the 71st case in the country this season, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries announced on Wednesday.

The authorities introduced a quarantine for the transportation of chickens and eggs within a radius of a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) zone around the epicenter of infection. In addition, the export of chickens and eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone was also prohibited. Taking into account the latest outbreaks, the number of chickens culled in Japan this season has already exceeded 12 million, which is an all-time high for the country. Experts explain the outbreak by the fact that migrating birds have returned earlier than usual this year, which resulted in a rapid spread of infections across regions. Bird flu has caused the price of chicken eggs — already high amid inflation and soaring prices for food products — to spike to its 29-year peak. Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that can cause influenza in birds and result in their deaths. In a period from the fall 2020 to spring 2021, Japan suffered the largest avian influenza outbreak in the country's history. The virus affected more than a third of the nation's prefectures, with about 10 million chickens culled in more than 50 farms.

