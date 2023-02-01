https://sputniknews.com/20230201/fbi-personnel-conducting-search-of-bidens-delaware-home-presidents-attorney-says-1106892257.html
FBI Personnel Conducting Search of Biden's Delaware Home, President's Attorney Says
FBI agents are carrying out a search of President Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware amid an ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into misplaced classified documents.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents are carrying out a search of President Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware amid an ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into misplaced classified documents, the president's attorney Bob Bauer said on Wednesday.
"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it is sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer said in a statement.
Several US media outlets confirmed that a search was underway.
In the statement, Bauer said "further information" would be provided following the conclusion of the search.