US Conducts Successful Final Test Flight of Lockheed Hypersonic Missile
The US Air Force conducted a successful final test flight of the Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The Pentagon added that the hypersonic missile again flew at speeds greater than Mach 5 at higher than 60,000 feet and farther than 345 miles. The test flight demonstrated improved capabilities and performance, the release said, adding that the United States' hypersonic portfolio now includes two feasible hypersonic airbreathing missile designs from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon that it can continue to further develop in the future.
US Conducts Successful Final Test Flight of Lockheed Hypersonic Missile

16:20 GMT 30.01.2023
© Lockheed MartinArtist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase.
Artist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
© Lockheed Martin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force conducted a successful final test flight of the Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile, the Pentagon said on Monday.
"The joint DARPA and US Air Force Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) completed yet another successful flight test," the Pentagon said in a press release. "The Lockheed Martin version of the missile, with its Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet, capped a program that accomplished all of its initial objectives. It was the final flight test for HAWC, which is providing critical data to inform Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) hypersonic technology maturation efforts."
Rendering of an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) showing its hypersonic glide warhead - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2022
Military
US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile
12 December 2022, 19:04 GMT
The Pentagon added that the hypersonic missile again flew at speeds greater than Mach 5 at higher than 60,000 feet and farther than 345 miles. The test flight demonstrated improved capabilities and performance, the release said, adding that the United States' hypersonic portfolio now includes two feasible hypersonic airbreathing missile designs from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon that it can continue to further develop in the future.
