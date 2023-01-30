https://sputniknews.com/20230130/belarus-to-discuss-creation-of-trade-hub-with-zimbabwe-1106811918.html

Belarus to Discuss Creation of Trade Hub With Zimbabwe

Belarus to Discuss Creation of Trade Hub With Zimbabwe

Belarus would like to create a hub to trade its products in Africa, declared Dmitry Sakun, charge d'affaires of Belarus in Zimbabwe. The statement comes ahead of President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Zimbabwe on Monday.

Belarus would like to create a hub for trading its products in Africa, Dmitry Sakun, Belarus' charge d'affaires Zimbabwe, said as cited by the media. The statement comes ahead of President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Zimbabwe on Monday.Speaking about how to deliver goods to such far-flung countries as Zimbabwe, the diplomat said that there have always been logistical difficulties involved with shipping but costs have rocketed recently. Nevertheless, Sakun is confident that Belarus can successfully supply its goods to African countries, just as many European and American manufacturers do.Belarus is developing industrial cooperation projects with its African partners, such as South Africa, where a plant to assemble tractors is being built, Igor Bely, head of the general directorate for Asia, Africa and Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus said.Belarus-Zimbabwe ties significantly strengthened in recent years with the countries signing a number of agreements. Zimbabwe's leader Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Belarus in 2015 as vice-president and four years later as president. In January 2022, Belarus opened an embassy in Harare.

