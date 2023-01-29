https://sputniknews.com/20230129/number-of-injured-in-khoy-earthquake-in-iran-rises-to-973-media-reports-1106801295.html
Number of Injured in Khoy Earthquake in Iran Rises to 973, Media Reports
Number of Injured in Khoy Earthquake in Iran Rises to 973, Media Reports
A total of 973 people were injured due to powerful earthquake at Iran's northwestern Khoy city and its surroundings, the Iranian news agency reported on Sunday, citing an emergency official.
2023-01-29T14:53+0000
2023-01-29T14:53+0000
2023-01-29T14:57+0000
world
iran
earthquake
civilian casualties
emergency
ahmad vahidi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106793063_0:209:788:652_1920x0_80_0_0_0f92d104527d63b3439a0736e2c37693.jpg
On Saturday evening, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Khoy, located in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province. Iranian media said that at least three people died and 816 were injured. According to emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi, 973 people sustained injuries due to the earthquake in Khoy. All of them were hospitalized, with as many as 858 admitted to a hospital in Khoy, while others were taken to hospitals in the county of Chaypareh and in the city of Salmas.At least 17 temporary shelters have been put up in the West Azerbaijan province to support those affected by the earthquake, the Iranian news agency said.Local residents are reportedly concerned about the shortage of diesel fuel, necessary for heating the premises, as it was snowing on the night when the earthquake struck.Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi allayed these fears, saying that all temporary shelters would be heated and the remaining residents would be transferred to other towns where they will also be accommodated, the IRNA said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/floods-in-iran-claim-lives-of-over-30-people-1097941949.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106793063_0:135:788:726_1920x0_80_0_0_93fa74d663a6f60c96e99c8acd88c8dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake in iran, how many victims of the earthquake in iran, khoy earthquake, iran emergency
earthquake in iran, how many victims of the earthquake in iran, khoy earthquake, iran emergency
Number of Injured in Khoy Earthquake in Iran Rises to 973, Media Reports
14:53 GMT 29.01.2023 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 29.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 973 people were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake that rocked Iran's northwestern city of Khoy and its surroundings, an Iranian news agency reported on Sunday, citing an emergency official.
On Saturday evening, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Khoy
, located in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province. Iranian media said that at least three people died and 816 were injured.
According to emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi, 973 people sustained injuries due to the earthquake in Khoy. All of them were hospitalized, with as many as 858 admitted to a hospital in Khoy, while others were taken to hospitals in the county of Chaypareh and in the city of Salmas.
At least 17 temporary shelters have been put up in the West Azerbaijan province to support those affected by the earthquake, the Iranian news agency said.
Local residents are reportedly concerned about the shortage of diesel fuel, necessary for heating the premises, as it was snowing on the night when the earthquake struck.
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi allayed these fears, saying that all temporary shelters would be heated and the remaining residents would be transferred to other towns where they will also be accommodated, the IRNA said.