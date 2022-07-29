Floods in Iran Claim Lives of Over 30 People
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 32 people were killed and 25 others remain missing as a result of heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Iran, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Friday, citing the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society's rescue service Mehdi Valipour.
According to the official, 32 people died and 25 were missing, with another 2,653 people displaced by the disaster, the media said.
The Iranian interior ministry issued a special weather warning on Friday over the torrential rains that hit multiple regions across the country this week and have caused mudslides and widespread flooding. The cities of Isfahan and Shiraz have closed their metro systems in preparation for the inclement weather, Iranian media reported.
"The entire country is now on alert and all the necessary resources for all regions have been mobilized," Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
Iran declares state of emergency due to rain and floods pic.twitter.com/Lb3FMLTLon— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) July 28, 2022
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi urged the provincial governors to mobilize powers to help the population and rescue the victims.
#Iran affected by deadly flash floods in recent days; dozens dead, injured, missing, after heavy rain caused #flooding in parts of the country over the past week. Video from the city of #Yazd, in central Iran. pic.twitter.com/pJoPhWP2su— Ali Javanmardi (@Javanmardi75) July 29, 2022
Heavy rains and flooding that swept across Iran this week caused power outages in hundreds of Iranian villages and towns and left around 14,000 people homeless.