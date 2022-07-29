https://sputniknews.com/20220729/floods-in-iran-claim-lives-of-over-30-people-1097941949.html

Floods in Iran Claim Lives of Over 30 People

Floods in Iran Claim Lives of Over 30 People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 32 people were killed and 25 others remain missing as a result of heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Iran, the state-run... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T16:57+0000

2022-07-29T16:57+0000

2022-07-29T16:57+0000

iran

floods

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/42/1070124297_0:63:3500:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_cc05feff5563e9206b707e0b134de7b0.jpg

According to the official, 32 people died and 25 were missing, with another 2,653 people displaced by the disaster, the media said.The Iranian interior ministry issued a special weather warning on Friday over the torrential rains that hit multiple regions across the country this week and have caused mudslides and widespread flooding. The cities of Isfahan and Shiraz have closed their metro systems in preparation for the inclement weather, Iranian media reported.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi urged the provincial governors to mobilize powers to help the population and rescue the victims.Heavy rains and flooding that swept across Iran this week caused power outages in hundreds of Iranian villages and towns and left around 14,000 people homeless.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, floods, death