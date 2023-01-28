International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230128/report-us-reaches-deal-with-netherlands-to-restrict-chinas-access-to-microchips-tech-1106779845.html
Report: US Reaches Deal With Netherlands to Restrict China's Access to Microchips Tech
Report: US Reaches Deal With Netherlands to Restrict China's Access to Microchips Tech
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has reached a deal with Japan and the Netherlands to restrict China's access to their advanced semiconductor... 28.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-28T03:11+0000
2023-01-28T03:05+0000
science & tech
microchip
us
netherlands
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/74/1079187450_0:105:3059:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_4f5c8bb3cbc58f5f2a0b4739a510319f.jpg
The report said on Friday that several key companies in Japan and the Netherlands, as part of the agreement, will implement some US export control measures the United States adopted in October. The new agreement will restrict China's access to semiconductor technology from Dutch firm ASML and Japanese firms Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd., the report said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to reports, said earlier in the day that it is unclear if the Netherlands will disclose details about the agreement. In December, Bloomberg reported that Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to uphold some US controls on exporting advanced chipmaking machinery to China. According to the report, the two countries were expected to ban the sale of machinery capable of manufacturing 14-nanometer or more chips to China. In October, the Biden administration expanded controls on the export of US semiconductor technology going to China to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications. Beijing took the matter to the World Trade Organization (WTO), filing a lawsuit challenging the US export controls.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-export-restrictions-may-force-china-to-indigenize-microchip-value-chain---expert-1105506199.html
netherlands
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/74/1079187450_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dce0f36e06211d67a06113cbaeab6173.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
microchip, us, netherlands, china
microchip, us, netherlands, china

Report: US Reaches Deal With Netherlands to Restrict China's Access to Microchips Tech

03:11 GMT 28.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Riley Porter / DSC_6303.JPGMicrochip
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Riley Porter / DSC_6303.JPG
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has reached a deal with Japan and the Netherlands to restrict China's access to their advanced semiconductor chip-making technology, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said on Friday that several key companies in Japan and the Netherlands, as part of the agreement, will implement some US export control measures the United States adopted in October.
The new agreement will restrict China's access to semiconductor technology from Dutch firm ASML and Japanese firms Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd., the report said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to reports, said earlier in the day that it is unclear if the Netherlands will disclose details about the agreement.
In December, Bloomberg reported that Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to uphold some US controls on exporting advanced chipmaking machinery to China.
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
World
US Export Restrictions May Force China to ‘Indigenize’ Microchip Value Chain - Expert
16 December 2022, 03:33 GMT
According to the report, the two countries were expected to ban the sale of machinery capable of manufacturing 14-nanometer or more chips to China.
In October, the Biden administration expanded controls on the export of US semiconductor technology going to China to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications. Beijing took the matter to the World Trade Organization (WTO), filing a lawsuit challenging the US export controls.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала