Cops Charged With Murder in Death of Tyre Nichols

CELAC Summit Continues Push For Sovereignty, France Pulls Troops Out of Burkina Faso, Carolina Panthers Pass On Black Head Coach 28.01.2023, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News to discuss the recently concluded CELAC Summit and the issues that were dealt with including challenges to Latin American economies and the US blockade against Cuba, why the group hasn’t taken a stand on pressing regional issues such as recent events in Peru or Brazil, how the group might be able to shake up the geopolitics of the Americas and loosen the grip of the US Monroe Doctrine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss France recalling its ambassador and pulling out its troops from Burkina Faso after the country reportedly requested that France remove its troops, how the movement against French troops has been growing in Burkina Faso and how that fits into broader trends in west Africa, how many African countries and movements are pushing back against US pressure to take stances against Russia and China, and how young people are driving movements for sovereignty and self-determination.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss accusations of domestic violence against MLB pitcher Mike Clevinger and how it relates to the case around Trevor Bauer, the Carolina Panthers’ hiring of Frank Reich as the new head coach and why they did not hire their successful interim head coach Steve Wilks, how Black coaches in the NFL are often just used as “stop gaps” and not given chances to succeed, and Kyrie Irving’s commitment to help WNBA players charter flights in order to travel to their games.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the filing of charges against former Memphis police officers in the killing of Tyre Nichols, the latest report on union membership and how the corporate media is misrepresenting the state of labor activism in the US, the increasing danger of escalation in Ukraine following the US and Germany agreement to send tanks, and why only a movement can effectively resist the new cold war drive against Russia and China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

