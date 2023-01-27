International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russias-central-bank-assesses-reserve-of-ruble-foreign-currency-liquidity-as-adequate-1106767206.html
Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate
Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate
Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds.
2023-01-27T15:07+0000
2023-01-27T15:07+0000
russia
central bank
foreign currency reserves
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9481137fb38e20e6a8ccdf7d04edb.jpg
Thus, the total volume of ruble-denominated assets amounted to about 18.9 trillion rubles ($273 billion) by the end of 2022, which is enough to cover 26% of customer ruble funds and 58% of individuals' funds. Banks may borrow another 9.3 trillion rubles, sufficient to cover 13% of customer funds, from the central bank on the security of non-marketable assets, the report on the development of the banking sector of Russia in December 2022 said. It is also noted that in December, 2022, Russian banks tripled their profits compared to 2021, up to 342 billion rubles.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7f4e3f5c11cde0b1f6eee607050df6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
central bank, foreign currency reserves, liquidity
central bank, foreign currency reserves, liquidity

Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate

15:07 GMT 27.01.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevFlag on the building of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
Flag on the building of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds.

"The reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity is adequate ... The reserve of ruble liquidity is generally estimated as adequate to the current funding structure, but it is distributed among banks unevenly," the regulator said in a report.

Thus, the total volume of ruble-denominated assets amounted to about 18.9 trillion rubles ($273 billion) by the end of 2022, which is enough to cover 26% of customer ruble funds and 58% of individuals' funds. Banks may borrow another 9.3 trillion rubles, sufficient to cover 13% of customer funds, from the central bank on the security of non-marketable assets, the report on the development of the banking sector of Russia in December 2022 said.
“The reserve of foreign currency liquidity is even higher, it covers 59% of customer funds and 55% of foreign exchange obligations," the central bank said.
It is also noted that in December, 2022, Russian banks tripled their profits compared to 2021, up to 342 billion rubles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала