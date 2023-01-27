https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russias-central-bank-assesses-reserve-of-ruble-foreign-currency-liquidity-as-adequate-1106767206.html
Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate
Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate
Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds.
2023-01-27T15:07+0000
2023-01-27T15:07+0000
2023-01-27T15:07+0000
russia
central bank
foreign currency reserves
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9481137fb38e20e6a8ccdf7d04edb.jpg
Thus, the total volume of ruble-denominated assets amounted to about 18.9 trillion rubles ($273 billion) by the end of 2022, which is enough to cover 26% of customer ruble funds and 58% of individuals' funds. Banks may borrow another 9.3 trillion rubles, sufficient to cover 13% of customer funds, from the central bank on the security of non-marketable assets, the report on the development of the banking sector of Russia in December 2022 said. It is also noted that in December, 2022, Russian banks tripled their profits compared to 2021, up to 342 billion rubles.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7f4e3f5c11cde0b1f6eee607050df6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
central bank, foreign currency reserves, liquidity
central bank, foreign currency reserves, liquidity
Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds.
"The reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity is adequate ... The reserve of ruble liquidity is generally estimated as adequate to the current funding structure, but it is distributed among banks unevenly," the regulator said in a report.
Thus, the total volume of ruble-denominated assets amounted to about 18.9 trillion rubles ($273 billion) by the end of 2022, which is enough to cover 26% of customer ruble funds and 58% of individuals' funds. Banks may borrow another 9.3 trillion rubles, sufficient to cover 13% of customer funds, from the central bank on the security of non-marketable assets, the report on the development of the banking sector of Russia in December 2022 said.
“The reserve of foreign currency liquidity is even higher, it covers 59% of customer funds and 55% of foreign exchange obligations," the central bank said.
It is also noted that in December, 2022, Russian banks tripled their profits
compared to 2021, up to 342 billion rubles.