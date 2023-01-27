https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russias-central-bank-assesses-reserve-of-ruble-foreign-currency-liquidity-as-adequate-1106767206.html

Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate

Russia’s Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as Adequate

Russia's Central Bank on Friday assessed the reserve of ruble and foreign currency liquidity in banks as adequate, with available sources of liquidity covering a significant part of customer funds.

2023-01-27T15:07+0000

2023-01-27T15:07+0000

2023-01-27T15:07+0000

russia

central bank

foreign currency reserves

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9481137fb38e20e6a8ccdf7d04edb.jpg

Thus, the total volume of ruble-denominated assets amounted to about 18.9 trillion rubles ($273 billion) by the end of 2022, which is enough to cover 26% of customer ruble funds and 58% of individuals' funds. Banks may borrow another 9.3 trillion rubles, sufficient to cover 13% of customer funds, from the central bank on the security of non-marketable assets, the report on the development of the banking sector of Russia in December 2022 said. It is also noted that in December, 2022, Russian banks tripled their profits compared to 2021, up to 342 billion rubles.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

central bank, foreign currency reserves, liquidity