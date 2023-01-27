https://sputniknews.com/20230127/japans-nissan-to-recall-over-500000-serena-x-trail-models-over-technical-flaw-1106768212.html

Japan's Nissan to Recall Over 500,000 Serena, X-Trail Models Over Technical Flaw

One of Japan's leading car manufacturers, Nissan Motor, announced on Friday it would recall more than half a million Serena and X-Trail models due to the malfunctions of the "idling stop" feature.

In particular, cars produced between September 2010 and June 2017 are eligible for recall. As Japan's broadcaster reported, replacement work will start no earlier than September 2023 due to a lack of necessary parts.

