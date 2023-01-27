https://sputniknews.com/20230127/hms-net-profit-in-2021-2022-falls-threefold-to-nearly-350mln-1106761518.html

H&M's Net Profit in 2021-2022 Falls Threefold to Nearly $350Mln

H&M's Net Profit in 2021-2022 Falls Threefold to Nearly $350Mln

The net profit of Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) dropped to 3.5 billion Swedish kronor ($346 million) for fiscal 2021-2022 from 11 billion Swedish kronor a year earlier

2023-01-27T12:59+0000

2023-01-27T12:59+0000

2023-01-27T12:59+0000

economy

h&m

revenue

profits

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106759638_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_b9b50e1a13a59424fb1cd90334817566.jpg

The company's revenue rose 12.4% to 223.553 billion Swedish kronor, according to the report. H&M posted a net loss of 864 million Swedish kronor for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, compared with a profit of 4.6 billion Swedish kronor a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the loss was 0.53 Swedish kronor, compared with a profit of 2.79 Swedish kronor a year earlier. H&M Group, founded in 1947 in Sweden, in addition to the H&M clothing retailer, also develops such brands as COS, Monki, and Weekday, among others. The company's network has about 4,600 stores in 77 markets worldwide. The company was one of many global brands to close its stores in Russia and Belarus after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20220929/swedish-fashion-giant-hm-to-cut-costs-as-profits-drop-89-after-cavalier-russia-exit-1101330416.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

h&m, hennes&mauritz, h&m profit drops, h&m to cut costs