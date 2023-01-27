https://sputniknews.com/20230127/deliverance-from-evil-78-years-since-soviet-troops-liberated-auschwitz-1106748579.html
Deliverance From Evil: 78 Years Ago Soviet Troops Liberated Auschwitz
Deliverance From Evil: 78 Years Ago Soviet Troops Liberated Auschwitz
On January 27, 1945, four Red Army infantry divisions under the command of Marshal Ivan Konev put an end to the largest concentration camp of the Third Reich
2023-01-27T07:48+0000
2023-01-27T07:48+0000
2023-01-27T07:53+0000
world
auschwitz
red army
soldiers
liberation
prisoners-of-war
video
holocaust
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/65/1078116569_0:941:2048:2093_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f5cb69916d9179462d6893ae358274.jpg
Friday marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp by the Soviet Red Army; more than 200 soldiers gave their lives in the battle to free people from one of the most atrocious sites of mass extermination in human history.About 1.1 million prisoners - most of them Jews, as well as Soviet and Polish prisoners of war, were killed there between 1940 and 1945 by the Nazi regime which occupied Poland at the time.
auschwitz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/65/1078116569_0:749:2048:2285_1920x0_80_0_0_356d8f9220cb948d4b69ca8b97d314e3.jpg
Auschwitz
Auschwitz
2023-01-27T07:48+0000
true
PT3M03S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
liberation of auschwitz concentration camp, red army soldiers, red army soldiers, 78th anniversary of auschwitz's liberation
liberation of auschwitz concentration camp, red army soldiers, red army soldiers, 78th anniversary of auschwitz's liberation
Deliverance From Evil: 78 Years Ago Soviet Troops Liberated Auschwitz
07:48 GMT 27.01.2023 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 27.01.2023)
On January 27, 1945, four Red Army infantry divisions under the command of Marshal Ivan Konev put an end to the largest concentration camp of the Third Reich.
Friday marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp by the Soviet Red Army; more than 200 soldiers gave their lives in the battle to free people from one of the most atrocious sites of mass extermination in human history.
About 1.1 million prisoners - most of them Jews, as well as Soviet and Polish prisoners of war, were killed there between 1940 and 1945 by the Nazi regime which occupied Poland at the time.