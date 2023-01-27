https://sputniknews.com/20230127/deliverance-from-evil-78-years-since-soviet-troops-liberated-auschwitz-1106748579.html

Deliverance From Evil: 78 Years Ago Soviet Troops Liberated Auschwitz

On January 27, 1945, four Red Army infantry divisions under the command of Marshal Ivan Konev put an end to the largest concentration camp of the Third Reich

Friday marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp by the Soviet Red Army; more than 200 soldiers gave their lives in the battle to free people from one of the most atrocious sites of mass extermination in human history.About 1.1 million prisoners - most of them Jews, as well as Soviet and Polish prisoners of war, were killed there between 1940 and 1945 by the Nazi regime which occupied Poland at the time.

