https://sputniknews.com/20230127/archaeologists-find-record-long-book-of-the-dead-papyrus-for-first-time-in-a-century-reports-say-1106750090.html

Archaeologists Find Record-Long 'Book of the Dead' Papyrus for First Time in a Century, Reports Say

Archaeologists Find Record-Long 'Book of the Dead' Papyrus for First Time in a Century, Reports Say

The discovery of Book of the Dead scrolls, which contains ancient Egyptian tradition of burial and afterlife, might provide us with more info on funeral rituals of the land of the pyramids.

2023-01-27T10:43+0000

2023-01-27T10:43+0000

2023-01-27T10:43+0000

science & tech

egypt

ancient egypt

pyramids

archeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106749012_0:592:1537:1456_1920x0_80_0_0_fa4c4ee4d465db2b1017597a01d4b7a5.jpg

In the Egyptian city of Saqqara, a 2,000-year-old, 16-meter-long ancient papyrus with incantations from the Book of the Dead was found for the first time in 100 years. The valuable find was discovered in a tomb south of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, media reported, citing a statement from Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.Mostafa Waziry, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that scientists have already begun to translate the scroll from ancient Egyptian into Arabic and hope that it will help learn more about the postmortem rituals of the ancient Egyptians.Scientists also note that the 15.5 meters is not a record length and point out that Book of the Dead scrolls up to 30 meters long have been discovered.Waziry added that the papyrus was restored at the restoration laboratory of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir. The coffin that housed the newfound papyrus has been dated to the Late Period (c. 712 BC to 332 BC) and details about the papyrus’ owner and its date of origin will be announced soon, said Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former minister of Antiquities, in an email to the Science News website.The statement about the discovery was timed to coincide with the Egyptian Day of archaeologists, which was celebrated on January 14.The Book of the Dead in ancient Egypt was a collection of Egyptian funerary texts written primarily on papyrus and used from the early New Kingdom (circa 1550s BC) to about the 50s BC. The collection is a compilation of magical incantations designed to help the deceased to overcome the dangers of the netherworld and find prosperity in the afterlife.Saqqara is a village in Egypt which is home to the most ancient necropolis of Memphis, the capital of the Ancient Kingdom. The name comes from the god of the dead Sokar, the patron of necropolises. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.The Step Pyramid of Djoser was constructed during the reign of the pharaoh Djoser (ruled c. 2630 BC to 2611 BC) and was the first pyramid the Egyptians built. The area around the step pyramid was used for burials for millennia, since people of that age considered being buried near the pyramid to be a great honor.

https://sputniknews.com/20201127/error-during-building-of-egypts-pyramids-sheds-light-on-mystery-of-evolving-ancient-techniques-1081291965.html

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

book of the dead, what did scientists find in saqqara, saqqara findings 2023, egyptian archeologists day 2023, the step pyramid of djoser, egyptian archeology, egyptian mummies, mummification, why ancient egyptians mummified their dead