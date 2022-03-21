https://sputniknews.com/20220321/egypt-showcases-tombs-belonging-to-ancient-high-ranking-officials-1094051507.html

Egypt Showcases Tombs Belonging to Ancient High-Ranking Officials

The site where the tombs were found is part of a Pharaonic necropolis in the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, which also includes the famous Giza Pyramids... 21.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt has displayed the archaeological findings that were unearthed in the Saqqara Necropolis, 24 km (15 miles) away from Cairo earlier this month.The findings include five ancient tombs that date back to the Old Kingdom, which spanned from around 2,700 BC to 2,200 BC, and to the First Intermediate Period, that lasted for around 125 years after the collapse of the Old Kingdom.According to Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, the tombs belonged to senior royal officials, such as regional rulers and palace supervisors in ancient Egypt. Although the tombs were unearthed in March 2022, the excavations on the site started in September 2021 and are not planned to stop.Researchers say one of the tombs belonged to a top official name Iry. A limestone sarcophagus was discovered in the tomb as well decorations and wooden statuettes. Egyptian officials are hoping to put the findings on display in the new Grand Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open this year. It is believed that it will revive the country's tourism industry, which has been crippled by massive protests in 2011 as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

