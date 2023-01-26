https://sputniknews.com/20230126/under-the-sea-japanese-firm-unveils-new-vending-machines-for-whale-meat-causing-public-outcry-1106711764.html

Under the Sea: Japanese Firm Unveils New Vending Machines for Whale Meat, Causing Public Outcry

Under the Sea: Japanese Firm Unveils New Vending Machines for Whale Meat, Causing Public Outcry

Consumption of whale meat declined drastically in Japan in recent decades, with about 1,000 tons eaten in 2021, a sea change from 1962, when 233,000 tons of the product was consumed.

2023-01-26T07:37+0000

2023-01-26T07:37+0000

2023-01-26T07:37+0000

asia

japan

tokyo

yokohama

osaka

consumption

whale meat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106711618_0:150:2757:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_7f20361c64f648cc18fae480d80c39fe.jpg

The Japanese whaling company Kyodo Senpaku has unveiled vending machines in the country’s second-largest city of Yokohama to offer whale steak, bacon and sashimi in a bid to ramp up consumption.Shortly before, the firm set up two similar outlets in the capital Tokyo, amid plans to open a fourth one in the western city of Osaka in February and to grow to 100 locations over the next five years.Speaking at the opening ceremony in Yokohama, Kyodo Senpaku president Hideki Tokoro told reporters that he hopes the "unmanned store" will revive sales of whale food, which has been shunned by many shops.Conservationists have, meanwhile, accused Kyodo Senpaku of making a “desperate attempt” to “prop up the cruel and declining whale industry in Japan.” In 1986, the International Whaling Commission (IWC) banned commercial whaling after a spate of whale species came close to extinction. Japan, however, continued hunting whales for what it said were research purposes. The country withdrew from the IWC and resumed commercial whaling in 2019.Campaigners are concerned over the fact that meat of whales, dolphins and great white sharks remain part of traditional Japanese cuisine, which is still being used in modern-day restaurants across the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20190701/japan-resumes-commercial-whaling-1076109235.html

yokohama

osaka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

consumption of whale meat in japan, unveiling of vending machine for whale meat in yokohama, campaigners' criticism of whale meat vending machines in japan, why japanese eat whales, how much whale meat japanese eat