https://sputniknews.com/20230126/olympic-council-of-asia-invites-russian-athletes-to-take-part-in-2023-asian-games-1106725980.html

Olympic Council of Asia Invites Russian Athletes to Take Part in 2023 Asian Games

Olympic Council of Asia Invites Russian Athletes to Take Part in 2023 Asian Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Thursday invited Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in the 2023 Asian Games, scheduled for the fall.

2023-01-26T11:26+0000

2023-01-26T11:26+0000

2023-01-26T11:26+0000

asia

asian games

international olympic committee (ioc)

ioc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083106574_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_21270493bb142dedd35c852051f5279f.jpg

At the Olympic Summit in December, the OCA announced its readiness to host Russian athletes at Asian sports competitions. On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was ready to consider the admission of Russian competitors to international tournaments under strict conditions, which includes not supporting the conflict in Ukraine. The organization added that it remains on standby as the IOC continues to explore, together with the International Sports Federations (ISFs), the pathway for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions on strict conditions. The next Asian Games will be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to ISFs to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions in response to the special operation in Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia games, international olympic committee, ioc