International
BREAKING: US to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Training to Start ASAP, Biden Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/us-aviation-agency-proposes-airworthiness-directive-for-two-decades-old-boeing-757-jets-1106702049.html
US Aviation Agency Proposes Airworthiness Directive for Two-Decades-Old Boeing 757 Jets
US Aviation Agency Proposes Airworthiness Directive for Two-Decades-Old Boeing 757 Jets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed on Wednesday an airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 757 airplanes after... 25.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-25T17:47+0000
2023-01-25T17:47+0000
americas
boeing 757
us
safety concerns
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106700533_70:0:3649:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_5060bdffe5807caeae9ec8b2e635d0a9.jpg
"This proposed AD was prompted by the potential for cracks to start in hidden areas underneath the scuff plates in the fuselage skin and bear strap of certain doors," the FAA said. The aviation authority proposed an inspection or maintenance records check for repairs in the areas around the fuselage skin door cutout, as well as on lower corners of certain doors and other applicable on-condition actions. The FAA also said that comments on the proposed airworthiness directive must be received within 45 days in the US Federal Register for them to be acted on. According to media reports, the 757 aircraft was a successful jet line for Boeing, with some 1,050 units built. Boeing decided in late 2003 to end production of the airplanes because of the increased capabilities of its newest 737 jets and the potential of an all-new 787 jet to fulfill the 757 market's needs. "A re-launch of the 757 could prove to be an excellent move," trade journal simpleflying.com said in a September blog on its website. "If the range can be increased, the higher capacity and ability to operate at smaller airports could ensure solid sales." Boeing did not immediately comment on the FAA’s proposed airworthiness directive.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/boeing-charged-with-misleading-investors-over-737-max-safety-fined-200mn-1101107081.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106700533_517:0:3201:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb268f7d6e3945863f3f1c66ac8cff2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing 757, us, safety concerns
boeing 757, us, safety concerns

US Aviation Agency Proposes Airworthiness Directive for Two-Decades-Old Boeing 757 Jets

17:47 GMT 25.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankA Boeing-757-200 passenger plane is seen on the runway at the Dmitri Hvorostovsky International Airport in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
A Boeing-757-200 passenger plane is seen on the runway at the Dmitri Hvorostovsky International Airport in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed on Wednesday an airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 757 airplanes after safety concerns were raised regarding cracks in hidden areas of the aircraft, which has not been produced in the past two decades.
"This proposed AD was prompted by the potential for cracks to start in hidden areas underneath the scuff plates in the fuselage skin and bear strap of certain doors," the FAA said.
The aviation authority proposed an inspection or maintenance records check for repairs in the areas around the fuselage skin door cutout, as well as on lower corners of certain doors and other applicable on-condition actions.
"The FAA is proposing this AD to address the unsafe condition[s] on these products," it said.
The FAA also said that comments on the proposed airworthiness directive must be received within 45 days in the US Federal Register for them to be acted on.
According to media reports, the 757 aircraft was a successful jet line for Boeing, with some 1,050 units built. Boeing decided in late 2003 to end production of the airplanes because of the increased capabilities of its newest 737 jets and the potential of an all-new 787 jet to fulfill the 757 market's needs.
A SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Madurai was delayed after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
Americas
Boeing Charged With Misleading Investors Over 737 Max Safety, Fined $200Mn
22 September 2022, 21:15 GMT
"A re-launch of the 757 could prove to be an excellent move," trade journal simpleflying.com said in a September blog on its website. "If the range can be increased, the higher capacity and ability to operate at smaller airports could ensure solid sales."
Boeing did not immediately comment on the FAA’s proposed airworthiness directive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала