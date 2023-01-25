https://sputniknews.com/20230125/russian-scientists-invent-anti-covid-doorknob-1106681988.html
Russian Scientists Invent Anti-Covid Doorknob
Russian Scientists Invent Anti-Covid Doorknob
A startup based at Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) has developed an anti-Covid doorknob featuring an ultraviolet light source that disinfects its surface
2023-01-25T11:29+0000
2023-01-25T11:29+0000
2023-01-25T11:29+0000
russia
covid-19
science
scientific research
door
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106681818_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_9f4da7aed855a5df48e1877940b81b38.jpg
It was noted that this invention could be relevant for public institutions such as hospitals, schools, and catering companies. The antibacterial lamp is rated for 10,000 hours, or about 400 days, and can easily be replaced.According to the project manager, the idea was born during the pandemic as an attempt to reduce the spread of disease; studies showed that the door handle is a carrier in the transmission of a large number of diseases.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106681818_115:0:2846:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6bb56934614aa5b7323daabade3e8cc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
anti-covid startup, anti-covid doorknob, fight against covid, anti-covid measures, science
anti-covid startup, anti-covid doorknob, fight against covid, anti-covid measures, science
Russian Scientists Invent Anti-Covid Doorknob
A startup based at Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University, Moscow) has developed an anti-Covid doorknob featuring an ultraviolet light source that disinfects its surface, the National Technology Initiative (NTI) press service reported.
"The project team worked on this solution as part of the ‘Platform for University Technological Entrepreneurship’ federal project acceleration program. The anti-Covid door handle has a unique design. It has at its core an ultraviolet C source that disinfects the surface of the handle and, according to studies, kills 96% of viruses and bacteria in 2.5-3 seconds. The source is placed in a tempered glass tube, while the top and bottom have metal caps where the motion sensor and batteries are installed," the NTI’s press service told Sputnik.
It was noted that this invention could be relevant for public institutions such as hospitals, schools, and catering companies. The antibacterial lamp is rated for 10,000 hours, or about 400 days, and can easily be replaced.
According to the project manager, the idea was born during the pandemic as an attempt to reduce the spread of disease
; studies showed that the door handle is a carrier in the transmission of a large number of diseases.
"The approximate price of a handle will be 5,000 rubles. In addition, the team is developing a solution for interior doors. The plan is to obtain the necessary certification from patent and certification offices within the EAEU... The project is being implemented within the framework of the Decade of Science and Technology, which is taking place in Russia in 2022-2031," NTI concluded.