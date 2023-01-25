https://sputniknews.com/20230125/russian-scientists-invent-anti-covid-doorknob-1106681988.html

Russian Scientists Invent Anti-Covid Doorknob

Russian Scientists Invent Anti-Covid Doorknob

A startup based at Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) has developed an anti-Covid doorknob featuring an ultraviolet light source that disinfects its surface

russia

covid-19

science

scientific research

door

It was noted that this invention could be relevant for public institutions such as hospitals, schools, and catering companies. The antibacterial lamp is rated for 10,000 hours, or about 400 days, and can easily be replaced.According to the project manager, the idea was born during the pandemic as an attempt to reduce the spread of disease; studies showed that the door handle is a carrier in the transmission of a large number of diseases.

