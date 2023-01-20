https://sputniknews.com/20230120/pfizer-ceo-grilled-on-ineffective-covid-19-vaccine-at-davos-summit-1106528666.html

Pfizer CEO Grilled on 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vaccine at Davos Summit

Albert Bourla, the chief executive of the US pharma giant Pfizer, was forced to flee journalists after he came under a barrage of uncomfortable questions on the company's COVID-19 vaccine

2023-01-20

A video of Bourla being grilled about why Pfizer kept revising the effectiveness rate of its vaccine downward was shared on social media by India's minister of state for technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Bourla, who has chaired Pfizer since 2019, evaded questions of journalists about whether the company would assume liability for the side effects of its "ineffective vaccine" and give refunds to countries that bought it, to which he replied with "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day." Pfizer reportedly made tens of billions of dollars off COVID-19 vaccines alone in 2021 and was projected to bump up the gains in 2022. Indian media reported that the company sought an indemnity bond from the Indian government at the start of the vaccination rollout in India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, which would have exempted Pfizer from legal claims in case the vaccine produced side effects.

2023

