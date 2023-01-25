International
BREAKING: US to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Training to Start ASAP, Biden Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230125/over-80-of-americans-approve-of-appointing-special-counsel-on-biden-documents-poll-1106699479.html
Over 80% of Americans Approve of Appointing Special Counsel on Biden Documents: Poll
Over 80% of Americans Approve of Appointing Special Counsel on Biden Documents: Poll
More than 80% of Americans approve the appointing of a special counsel to investigate the case of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and think tank office
2023-01-25T16:19+0000
2023-01-25T16:19+0000
americas
biden classified files
joe biden
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106544326_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f07e2cc51c8d8e2f762904727758bd.jpg
Eighty-four percent of respondents said they approve of the idea to appoint a special counsel while 16% said they did not, a release on the poll said. Earlier this month, the US government acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered them in Biden's think-tank office and in his residence. The poll found broad support for appointing a special counsel across the political spectrum in the United States, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 80% of Democrats saying the approve of the idea, the release said. Slightly more than half of respondents said they follow the news about this issue "very closely" and 15% said they are not following it at all, the release said. Two thirds of respondents said they consider the fact that classified documents were found at Biden’s home to be a very serious issue and 37% said they think Biden has done something illegal, the release also said. More than half of respondents disapprove the way the Biden White House has handled the situation and 18% consider Biden to be blameless in the situation, the release added. The study was conducted online and by telephone from January 19-23 among 1,004 respondents and has a margin of sampling error of plus/minus 4 at the 95% confidence level, according to the release.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/in-joe--donalds-footsteps-classified-memos-found-in-ex-veep-mike-pences-home-1106663632.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106544326_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88d407682a91552a7f38c87e31f402a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden classified files, joe biden, us, special counsel on biden documents, poill biden
biden classified files, joe biden, us, special counsel on biden documents, poill biden

Over 80% of Americans Approve of Appointing Special Counsel on Biden Documents: Poll

16:19 GMT 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelPresident Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 80% of Americans approve the appointing of a special counsel to investigate the case of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and think tank office, a new poll revealed on Wednesday.
Eighty-four percent of respondents said they approve of the idea to appoint a special counsel while 16% said they did not, a release on the poll said.
Earlier this month, the US government acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered them in Biden's think-tank office and in his residence.
Former Vice President Mike Pence stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a gathering, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Americas
In Joe & Donald's Footsteps? Classified Memos Found in ex-Veep Mike Pence's Home
Yesterday, 18:31 GMT
The poll found broad support for appointing a special counsel across the political spectrum in the United States, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 80% of Democrats saying the approve of the idea, the release said.
Slightly more than half of respondents said they follow the news about this issue "very closely" and 15% said they are not following it at all, the release said.
Two thirds of respondents said they consider the fact that classified documents were found at Biden’s home to be a very serious issue and 37% said they think Biden has done something illegal, the release also said.
More than half of respondents disapprove the way the Biden White House has handled the situation and 18% consider Biden to be blameless in the situation, the release added.
The study was conducted online and by telephone from January 19-23 among 1,004 respondents and has a margin of sampling error of plus/minus 4 at the 95% confidence level, according to the release.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала