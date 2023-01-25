https://sputniknews.com/20230125/over-80-of-americans-approve-of-appointing-special-counsel-on-biden-documents-poll-1106699479.html

Over 80% of Americans Approve of Appointing Special Counsel on Biden Documents: Poll

More than 80% of Americans approve the appointing of a special counsel to investigate the case of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and think tank office

Eighty-four percent of respondents said they approve of the idea to appoint a special counsel while 16% said they did not, a release on the poll said. Earlier this month, the US government acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered them in Biden's think-tank office and in his residence. The poll found broad support for appointing a special counsel across the political spectrum in the United States, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 80% of Democrats saying the approve of the idea, the release said. Slightly more than half of respondents said they follow the news about this issue "very closely" and 15% said they are not following it at all, the release said. Two thirds of respondents said they consider the fact that classified documents were found at Biden’s home to be a very serious issue and 37% said they think Biden has done something illegal, the release also said. More than half of respondents disapprove the way the Biden White House has handled the situation and 18% consider Biden to be blameless in the situation, the release added. The study was conducted online and by telephone from January 19-23 among 1,004 respondents and has a margin of sampling error of plus/minus 4 at the 95% confidence level, according to the release.

