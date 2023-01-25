https://sputniknews.com/20230125/no-water-no-life-turkish-village-on-verge-of-extinction-without-water-1106654216.html

No Water, No Life: Turkish Village on Verge of Extinction Without Water

No Water, No Life: Turkish Village on Verge of Extinction Without Water

The villagers of Orenkuyu in the province of Diyarbakır have been struggling to survive for years as their main source of income, cattle breeding, is at risk due to a catastrophic lack of water.

Orenkuyu villagers built a water reservoir using their own money in 1994. The reservoir, however, only supplies water for 10-15 minutes a day, and its quality leaves much to be desired.After numerous failures to resolve the issue at the municipal level, the villagers collected money and drilled a well, but their problems did not end there.For several months, Orenkuyu's residents have been unable to obtain permission from local authorities to connect the network to pump water from the well into the reservoir.In the village of 150 houses, there are nearly 40,000 heads of large and small cattle. Thus, the problem of water shortages, especially in the spring and summer, becomes particularly sensitive.The only regular source of water for the villagers is a well 2 km away from the village, but residents may also lose this source because of the severe drought that is currently observed in the region. The villagers have to bring their livestock to the well to get water, and they have to pour drinking water for their needs into buckets and take it home on donkeys.'Any More and We Won't be Able to Breed Livestock Anymore'In an interview with Sputnik, the villagers of Orenkuyu spoke about the difficulties they face in their struggle for water.According to Polat, the villagers sometimes have to bring water for the cattle by tractor, which is quite expensive. "It costs a lot of money, and for us it is an unaffordable expense. In these conditions, we cannot engage in livestock breeding, we are losing our hearts. But we contribute to the development of the country's economy with our work. Despite all the difficulties and difficult weather conditions, we continue to breed cattle. The only thing we want is for the authorities to listen to our problem," Polat said.His brother, Ramazan Polat, added that without water, they could not fully feed the cattle."I have 200 cattle. The water problem is our main misfortune," villager Zeki Demir said. “The village has many residents and there is absolutely not enough drinking water. This problem needs to be solved as soon as possible; it can't go on like this,” Demir concluded.

