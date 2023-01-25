https://sputniknews.com/20230125/chris-hipkins-sworn-in-as-new-zealand-prime-minister-1106671759.html
Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has been sworn in and now is expected to hold his cabinet's first meeting.
2023-01-25T05:13+0000
2023-01-25T05:13+0000
2023-01-25T05:13+0000
asia
new zealand
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106671823_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1821426cb2364a0f55e350f7e7de97df.jpg
On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government. He has succeeded Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, saying that she "no longer has the strength" to lead the country. She had been in office since 2017.
new zealand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106671823_210:0:2939:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_31ac7e40eb30bcfe84beb64b7f897491.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new zealand's prime minister, who is nez zealand pm, chris hipkins, jacinda ardern
new zealand's prime minister, who is nez zealand pm, chris hipkins, jacinda ardern
Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has been sworn in and now is expected to hold his cabinet's first meeting.
On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government.
He has succeeded Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, saying that she "no longer has the strength" to lead the country. She had been in office since 2017.