Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister
New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has been sworn in and now is expected to hold his cabinet's first meeting.
On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government. He has succeeded Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, saying that she "no longer has the strength" to lead the country. She had been in office since 2017.
Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

05:13 GMT 25.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has been sworn in and now is expected to hold his cabinet's first meeting.
On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government.
He has succeeded Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, saying that she "no longer has the strength" to lead the country. She had been in office since 2017.
