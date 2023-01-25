https://sputniknews.com/20230125/chris-hipkins-sworn-in-as-new-zealand-prime-minister-1106671759.html

Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

New Zealand's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, has been sworn in and now is expected to hold his cabinet's first meeting.

2023-01-25T05:13+0000

2023-01-25T05:13+0000

2023-01-25T05:13+0000

asia

new zealand

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106671823_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1821426cb2364a0f55e350f7e7de97df.jpg

On January 22, Hipkins, who faced no competition during the leadership campaign, was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader. Similarly to the British political system, this granted him the opportunity to become the country's new head of government. He has succeeded Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on January 19, saying that she "no longer has the strength" to lead the country. She had been in office since 2017.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new zealand's prime minister, who is nez zealand pm, chris hipkins, jacinda ardern