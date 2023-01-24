https://sputniknews.com/20230124/roscosmos-chief-says-russia-must-increase-satellites-in-orbit-fivefold-by-2030-1106654099.html

Roscosmos Chief Says Russia Must Increase Satellites in Orbit Fivefold by 2030

Russia must increase the constellation of its satellites in orbit from the current 200 to at least 1,000 by 2030

Russia's current satellite production is "insufficient," Borisov added. The Roscosmos CEO noted that Russia currently has about 200 satellites in orbit and must start producing 250 spacecraft per year now, increasing this number to 300-350 satellites by 2030, to achieve this fivefold increase, taking into account the gradual replacement of spent satellites in orbit. The target 1,000 satellites in orbit should vary in function and perform communication, remote sensing, weather monitoring and navigation tasks.

